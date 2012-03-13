* Buckeye's Apr. 15 ULSD switch lends firmness

* Buyers boost Gulf ULSD diff by 1.00 cent per gallon

* Chicago RBOB rises by 3.00 cents on short covering

NEW YORK March 13 The strength of the Gulf Coast market and the upcoming switch to ultra-low sulfur diesel for all heating oil in New York State were behind the lift in New York Harbor ULSD values on Tuesday, traders said.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents per gallon over the April heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up a half cent from Monday's trade.

New York state has mandated that all heating oil for sale in the state have a maximum sulfur content of 15 parts per million as of July 1, 2012.

Buckeye Partners LP has told shippers that all heating oil in its storage tanks and pipelines in New York should be at the new standard by Apr. 15 of this year.

Harbor heating oil also edged up on Tuesday, gaining a quarter cent to be talked at 1.75/1.25 cents under.

March jet fuel buyers stepped up to snatch up bargain barrels, sending the market up by a half cent to 6.00/6.50 cents over.

On the gasoline side of the ledger in the Harbor, trade was limited by an industry outing. Talk levels boosted prompt F4 RBOB and M4 conventional gasoline by a penny each.

Cycle 16 M2 conventional gasoline weakened in the Gulf Coast spot market on Tuesday due to easing worries about long-term supply as refineries ended annual overhauls ahead of the summer driving season, traders said.

Gasoline sold at an 18.00-cent discount to NYMEX April RBOB gasoline, off 0.50 cent.

Cycle 16 61-grade ULSD strengthened on hopes of rising demand from continued improvements in the national economy and the impending switch to lower sulfur heating oil in New York.

Cycle 15 ULSD sold at a 3.5-cent premium to April NYMEX heating oil, up a penny.

In the Midwest, Chicago RBOB firmed slightly as refiners engaged in a round of short-covering, boosting the market by 3.00 cents to either side of 8.00 cents over.

Group Three gasoline inched up by about a half cent is slim trade and was pegged at 18.50/18.00 cents under.

Midwest distillate markets were quiet and steady.

For refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 16 M2 conventional gasoline was done at an 18.00-cent discount to NYMEX April RBOB gasoline, off 0.50 cent.

Cycle 15 ULSD was done at 3.50-cents over April NYMEX heating oil futures, up 1.00 cents.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 6.25/6.75 cents over, up 0.50 cents from Monday's settlement.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 6.00/6.50 cents over, also up a half cent.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.75/1.25 cents under, up a quarter cent.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 2.00 cents over unchanged.

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 25.00/24.00 cents under, up 1.00 cent, while any-March barrels were called 24.00/23.50 cents under, up a half cent.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 23.00/22.00 cents under, while any-March barrels were pegged at 22.00/21.50 cents under, up a half cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Prompt Chicago RBOB was talked at 7.50/8.50 cents over, up 3.00 cents, while regular gasoline was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents under.

Prompt Group Three gasoline was called 18.50/18.00 cents under, up a half cent.

Prompt Chicago ULSD was steady at either side of 14.00 cents under, while prompt Group Three ULSD was pegged at either side of 1.00 cent under. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston)