(Updates with end-day prices)
* Harbor distillates up as traders wrap up month's business
* Gulf gasoline trading higher on new cycle
* Chicago gasoline, diesel up on cycle change
HOUSTON, March 26 New York Harbor distillate
markets strengthened nearly across the board on Monday as buyers
began wrapping up March programs ahead of month end.
March ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials leaped by 1.25
cents per gallon to be talked at either side of 9.00 cents over
the New York Mercantile Exchange's April heating oil futures
contract, traders said.
Harbor ULSD last reached that level on July 21, 2011, during
a two-month downtrend in the market. ULSD-DIFF-NYH
An April 15 deadline looms for Harbor traders from storage
tank and pipeline operator Buckeye Partners to have only
less than 15 parts per million sulfur heating oil in the
company's facilities. New York State mandates all heating oil be
at the 15 ppm sulfur standard by July 1, 2012.
March heating oil differentials gained 0.75 cent on Monday,
pegged at either side of 1.50 cents under. M arch jet fuel also
rose swiftly and was called 6.00/7.00 cents over, up almost 1.25
cents on short covering, traders said.
Harbor F4 RBOB lost 1.00 cent to be talked at either side of
21.00 cents under the NYMEX April RBOB futures contract in
limited trade.
On the Gulf Coast, M2 gasoline differentials traded 1.25
cents per gallon higher than Friday's levels at 14.00 and 13.75
cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX as the new five-day
lifting cycle traded against the May front-month contract rather
than April, traders said.
Gulf heating oil also switched to trade against the May
NYMEX heating oil contract and traded a quarter cent higher than
Friday's levels at 3.75 cents under futures.
Gulf jet fuel differentials on Monday gained 2.00 cents per
gallon to 4.00/5.00 cents over the April NYMEX heating oil
contract as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move
on the Colonial Pipeline, while Gulf ULSD differentials gained
half a cent per gallon to 6.50 cents over April futures.
Traders said the boosts in refined products differentials
also partly stemmed from coking unit outages at Valero Energy
Corp's 292,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur,
Texas, and Flint Hills Resources' 290,078 bpd
refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline and diesel were seen
trading higher on Monday also after a cycle change.
Newly prompt summer-grade cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose to
7.50 cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline futures contract.
Tr ade had ended for the last cycle at 10.00 cents under April
futures on Friday.
Chicago cycle 1 ULSD similarly rose to 7.00/6.00 cents under
May heating oil futures, compared with settlement on Friday at
9.00 cents under April futures.
Newly prompt Cycle 19 M2 gasoline was seen done at 14.00 and
13.75 cents under May RBOB futures, up 1.25 cents from Friday's
levels that traded against the previous front-month contract.
Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed half a
cent to 6.50 cents over April heating oil futures.
Scheduling Cycle 18 54-grade jet fuel gained 2.00 cents to
4.00/5.00 cents over April futures.
Newly prompt Cycle 19 heating oil climbed 0.25 cent to 3.75
cents under May futures.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt and any-March M3 gasoline were pegged at either side
of 11.00 cents under, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March F4 RBOB were talked at either side of
21.00 cents under, down 1.00 cents.
Ratable April F2 RBOB was done at 1.15 cents over May RBOB
futures, while May F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over
June RBOB futures.
Prompt and any March heating oil were called 1.75/1.25 cents
under, up 0.75 cent.
Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were talked at
2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged.
Prompt and any-March ULSD were pegged at either side of 9.00
cents over, up 1.25 cents.
Prompt and any-March jet fuel were called 6.00/7.00 cents
over, up 1.50 cents.
Prompt and any-March kerosene were talked at 10.50/11.00
cents over, up a quarter cent.
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Newly prompt cycle 1 Chicago gasoline traded at 7.50 cents
under May RBOB gasoline futures while ULSD traded at 7.00/6.00
cents under May heating oil futures.
Group Three gasoline fell a quarter cent to 18.50/18.00
cents under April RBOB gasoline futures.
Group ULSD rose a quarter cent to 3.25/3.75 cents over the
April heating oil futures contract.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and
Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Alden
Bentley)