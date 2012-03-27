(Updates New York Harbor prices.)

* Gulf Coast ULSD strength boosts Midwest diesel, too

* Cold snap lifts March heating oil market in New York

* BP alky unit problem boosts Gulf Coast gasoline

NEW YORK, March 27 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose sharply on early agricultural demand and in reaction to the relative strength of the Gulf Coast market, traders said.

Chicago ULSD jumped by about 6.00 cents per gallon to trade at flat to the May heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

"Gulf Coast differentials are really strong and Chicago takes a cue from that," a Midwest trader said.

Warm weather in the Midwest encouraged farmers to start working in their fields earlier than usual. Farmers in the U.S. corn belt took advantage of the ideal weather and started seeding what may be a record crop weeks earlier than usual.

"Spring is a month early," the trader said.

Gulf Coast ULSD climbed a quarter cent to 6.00/6.50 cents over as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent to 3.00/4.00 cents over May heating oil futures, with no deals done as traders focused on a new cycle.

The market for heating oil in the New York Harbor rallied in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through the region overnight.

March heating oil jumped by 0.75 cent to either side of 1.25 cent under on weather-related buying, traders said.

The heating oil rally could be short-lived, however. The National Weather Service said U.S. heating demand looked to be 38.4 percent below normal for the week, while heating oil demand was expected to be 20.4 percent below normal.

Other distillates were generally steady on the day, with March ULSD pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over and March jet fuel called 8.00/9.00 cents over May heating oil futures.

In gasoline trade, the Gulf Coast M2 gasoline market gained 0.25 cent to 13.75 cents under the May NYMEX RBOB futures contract on news of a hydrofluoric acid leak from an alkylation unit at BP Plc's 406,570 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas.

The company declined to say whether gasoline production was affected.

Group Three gasoline came under pressure as traders sold higher Reid vapor pressure material before the end of the month.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 19.50/18.50 cents under April RBOB futures.

New York Harbor gasoline trade was limited, with barrels changing hands just above established ranges.

For more refinery news, please go to

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 19 M2 conventional gasoline was seen done at 13.75 cents under May RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 18 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 6.20 and 6.40 cents over April heating oil futures, up a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 19 54-grade jet fuel was talked half a cent to 3.00/4.00 cents over May heating oil futures.

Heating oil for Cycle 19 was pegged at 3.50 cents under May heating oil futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt and any-March M4 conventional gasoline were pegged at 11.25/10.75 cents under April RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-April M2 conventional gasoline were called 9.25/8.75 cents under May RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-March F4 RBOB were talked at 20.25/19.75 cents under, up 1.00 cent.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was pegged at 1.00/1.3 cents over May RBOB futures, down 0.05 cent.

Prompt and any-March heating oil were called 1.50/1.00 cents under April heating oil futures, up 0.75 cent.

Prompt and any-March low sulfur diesel were pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over, down 0.25 cent.

Prompt and any-March ULSD were talked at 8.75/9.25 cents over.

Prompt and any-March jet fuel were called 8.00/9.00 cents over May heating oil futures, unchanged.

Prompt and any-March kerosene were pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over, down a half cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 1 gasoline fell a penny to 8.00 cents under May RBOB futures.

Chicago cycle 1 ULSD rose 6.00 cents to trade at flat to the May heating oil futures contract.

Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 19.50/18.50 cents under April RBOB futures, while Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 3.50/4.00 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)