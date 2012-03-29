* Gulf gasoline down 1.50 cts/gallon earlier Thursday

* Beaumont plant upset pushed Gulf gasoline up a cent/gallon

* Midwest markets ignore terminal outage in Missouri

NEW YORK, March 29 Gulf Coast gasoline retreated early on Thursday from its late-Wednesday gains due to scheduling of the latest to move on the Colonial Pipeline, but regained some strength following an upset at an Exxon refinery in Texas.

Gulf Coast M2 conventional gasoline first fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 12.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), paring about half of Wednesday's late-day gain.

However, differentials inched back up to 11.00 cents under futures, down half a cent from Wednesday's levels, on news of an upset on a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

A spokeswoman said repairs to the unit's main air blower were finished and the plant was resuming normal operations.

Gulf jet fuel differentials talked half a cent higher at 5.00/6.00 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Midwest refined products markets ignored news of gasoline and diesel outages at Enterprise Products Partners' Missouri terminal as regional refineries continued to run at higher rates, traders said.

Group Three gasoline fell 1.25 cents a gallon to 21.00/20.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract on NYMEX while ultra-low sulfur diesel(ULSD) fell a quarter cent to 3.50/4.00 cents under April heating oil futures. The Chicago market similarly shrugged off news of the outage, traders said.

Enterprise said its Cape Girardeau, Missouri, terminal is out of sub-octane gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel and ULSD-dyed fuel. The company said it does not expect supplies of gasoline until mid-day Saturday and diesel until late on Friday.

Midwest refiners operated 90.9 percent of their operable capacity last week, up 1.6 percentage points from the previous week, according to government data. This is about 3 percent higher than utilization in the same week last year, the data shows.

Very little trade was seen in the New York Harbor cash products markets on Thursday. Any-March heating oil was talked a quarter cent per gallon higher at 1.50/1.00 cents under the April heating oil futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Other distillate markets were steady.

Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.00/19.00 cents under the April NYMEX RBOB futures contract, up a quarter cent, with no trades reported done.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 20 M2 gasoline was seen done at 12.00, 11.50 and 11.00 cents under May RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Cycle 19 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat at 5.00/5.50 cents over the May heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 19 54-grade jet fuel talked half a cent higher at 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 20 heating oil was steady at 3.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt April M3 conventional gasoline was called 6.75/6.25 cents under May RBOB futures, unchanged, while any-April M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 6.25/5.75 cents under, also unchanged.

Any-March F4 RBOB was pegged at 20.00/19.00 cents under April RBOB futures, up a quarter cent.

Ratable April F2 RBOB was talked at 1.25/1.75 cents over May RBOB futures, unchanged on the day.

Any-March heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under April heating oil futures, up a quarter cent.

Any-March low sulfur diesel was pegged at 2.00/4.00 cents over.

Any-March ULSD was talked at 9.25/9.75 cents over, unchanged.

Any-March jet fuel was called 7.50/8.00 cents over May heating oil futures, unchanged.

Any-March kerosene was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over April heating oil futures, unchanged.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was 1.25 cents a gallon lower at 21.00/20.00 cents under the April RBOB gasoline futures contract.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three fell a quarter cent to 3.50/4.00 cents under April heating oil futures.

Chicago gasoline was called flat at 6.50/5.50 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures and ULSD traded at a cent a gallon over May heating oil futures, down 0.75 cents a gallon. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)