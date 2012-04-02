* Harbor CBOB gasoline up 5.00 cents a gallon

* Gulf Coast lower on scheduling, refinery restart

* Chicago gasoline ignores outage at Wood River plant

NEW YORK, April 2 East Coast gasoline rallied on Monday, with conventional blendstock fuel leading the way as a regional refiner, a pipeline firm and a trading house bought prompt barrels following logistical problems on a local pipeline.

Prompt conventional blendstock for onboard blending (CBOB)sub-gasoline in the Philadelphia area jumped by 5.00 cents per gallon to 8.00 cents over the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

Traders said problems on Buckeye Partners LP's pipeline had left the market short of CBOB gasoline.

Other traders said supplies had been growing short after Sunoco Inc last year shuttered its 178,000-barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania refinery, which was the major source of CBOB on the East Coast.

Harbor prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was seen up 2.00 cents a gallon at 14.00 cents under, while prompt F2 RBOB was talked at either side of 7.00 cents over, up 0.50 cent.

In Harbor distillate trade, ultra-low-sulfur diesel continued to rise, up another 0.50 cent at 9.75/10.25 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX. April ULSD was at a 10-month high at midday.

On the Gulf Coast, 9.0-Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) M2 gasoline differentials fell half a cent per gallon to 11.50 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

The restart of a hydrocracking unit at BP Plc's 406,570-bpd refinery in Texas City, Texas through Monday also put downward pressure on differentials, traders said.

Differentials for 7.8-RVP M1 gasoline were seen in a bid-offer spread of 1.50/2.00 cents over May RBOB futures, down about a quarter cent per gallon from Friday's levels.

Gulf Coast ULSD differentials slipped half a penny per gallon to 6.50 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel differentials held steady at 6.00/7.00 cents over.

Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 6.75/5.75 cents under futures, losing steam after a week of rallying, traders said.

The Chicago market did not react to news of a malfunction in a gasoline-making unit at ConocoPhillips' 356,000-bpd joint-venture refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 20 M2 gasoline was seen done at 11.50 cents under May RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 20 M1 gasoline was pegged at 1.75 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 20 61-grade ULSD was seen done at 6.50 cents over, down half a cent.

Cycle 20 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 6.00/7.00 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 20 heating oil was steady at 3.00/3.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, up 0.75 cent, while any-April product was pegged at either side of 4.00 cents under.

Prompt F4 RBOB was called 14.25/13.75 cents under, up 2.00 cents. Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 6.75/7.25 cents over, up 0.50 cent, while any-April F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.75/4.25 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.25/1.00 cents under, down 0.75 cent.

Prompt low-sulfur diesel was pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over, unchanged.

Prompt ULSD was called 9.75/10.25 cents over, up 0.50 cent.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at 9.50/10.50 cents over, up 1.50 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago cycle 1 gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 6.75/5.75 cents under May RBOB gasoline futures.

Chicago ULSD was seen a quarter cent lower at 1.50/2.00 cents over May futures.

Group Three gasoline was seen trading at 16.50/16.00 cents under May futures.

Group Three ULSD rose slightly to 4.00/5.00 cents over May futures. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York, Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)