* Harbor F4 RBOB gasoline up 4.25 cents/gallon

* Gulf Coast M2 gasoline up 2.00 cents a gallon on scheduling

* Chicago ULSD up 1.25 cents a gallon on hydrotreater outage (Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, April 9 Winter-grade F4 RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor cash market rose sharply on Monday as traders ramped up purchases of barge barrels before the end of winter-grade gasoline trading this week.

Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 6.75 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), up 4.25 cents a gallon from Friday's settlement.

Prompt F2 RBOB, meanwhile, lost ground on Monday as cargoes of summer-grade gasoline arrived in the region from Europe and Canada. F2 RBOB was offered at 3.00 cents over, with notional bids at 2.50 cents over, down 2.00 cents.

Harbor distillate markets were mostly static, with only ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) showing any strength, up a half cent a gallon to 9.00/9.05 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.

The U.S. National Weather Service forecast heating demand this week would be 17 percent below normal, with heating oil demand 12.6 percent below normal.

In the Gulf Coast, cycle 21 M2 gasoline rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 12.00 cents under the NYMEX May RBOB gasoline contract in thin trading as the latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited, traders said.

Gasoline had traded at 13.00 cents under May futures, earlier in the afternoon but rose again, supported also by a process upset at ConocoPhillips' Borger, Texas, refinery.

In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD rallied after a diesel hydrotreater was shut down at ConocoPhillips' joint-venture Wood River refinery over the weekend.

Cycle 2 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 1.00/1.50 cents over the May heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX.

ConocoPhillips reported on Saturday a malfunction on the hydrotreater at the 356,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Wood River, Illinois, which it jointly owns with Cenovus Energy.

Latest day

RIC Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional RU-DIFF-USG Cycle 21 MAY RBOB -12.25 -11.75 +2.00 gasoline* 61-grade ULSD ULSD-DIFF-U Cycle 21 MAY HO 6.25 6.50 +0.75

G 54-grade jet fuel * JET-DIFF-US Cycle 21 MAY HO 5.75 6.25 +0.90 Heating oil HO-DIFF-USG Cycle 22 MAY HO -3.25 -2.75 0

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional RU-DIFF-NYH Prompt MAY RBOB -4.25 -3.75 -0.50 gasoline

RU-DIFF1-NY Any-Month MAY RBOB -4.75 -4.25 0 F4 RBOB RBOB-DIFF-N Prompt MAY RBOB -7.00 -6.50 +4.25

H F2 RBOB RBOB-1MD-NY Any-Month MAY RBOB 1.75 2.25 0 ULSD ULSD-DIFF-N Prompt MAY HO 9.00 9.50 +0.50

H

ULSD-1MD-NY Any-Month MAY HO 7.50 8.00 +0.25 Heating oil HO-DIFF-NYH Prompt MAY HO -1.25 -0.75 0

HO-DIFF1-NY Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0 Jet fuel JET-DIFF-NY Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0

JET-DIFF1-N Any-Month MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0

H

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago gasoline RU-DIFF-MC Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -32.00 -28.00 0 Chicago ULSD ULSD-DIFF-M Cycle 2 MAY RBOB 1.00 1.50 +1.25 Group Three RU-DIFF-G3 MAY HO -19.50 -19.00 0 gasoline Group Three ULSD ULSD-DIFF-G MAY HO 5.00 5.25 +0.10 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York, editing by M.D. Golan and David Gregorio)