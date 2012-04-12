* Chicago gasoline up 6.00 cents a gallon
* Chicago ULSD down 1.50 cents/gallon
* Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline up a cent per gallon
* Gulf Coast gasoline up 1.25 cents a gallon
NEW YORK, April 12 Chicago gasoline rose 6.00 cents a gallon on
Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading on Wednesday, after two
refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said.
Chicago gasoline traded at 25.00/23.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) at midday.
Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the
start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher
on Wednesday after they left the market.
Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to
24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning
summer-grade fuel.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 1.50 cents a gallon on
top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 17.00/16.00 cents under
May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling.
In the New York Harbor, summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 20
was done at 3.00 and 3.15 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile
Exchange's May RBOB futures contract, up nearly a cent a gallon.
Any-April F2 RBOB was talked at 2.75/3.25 cents over, up 1.00 cent on
Wednesday's settlement.
Trade was sparse in the Harbor distillate markets, with prompt heating oil
falling by a quarter cent to 1.75/1.25 cents under the April heating oil futures
contract on NYMEX, and all other markets steady.
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 1.25 cents
per gallon to 14.00 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its
latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline,
traders said.
Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates held steady on Thursday.
For more information on refinery operations:
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling
M2 conventional Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -14.25 -13.75 +1.25
gasoline*
61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.25 6.75 0.00
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 5.00 6.00 0.00
Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -2.75 -2.25 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -2.75 -2.25 0.00
gasoline
Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00
F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -3.75 -3.25 0.00
F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.75 3.25 +1.00
ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.75 9.25 0.00
Any-Month MAY HO 8.00 8.50 0.00
Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -1.75 1.25 -0.25
Any-Month MAY HO -0.50 0.00 0.00
Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00
Any-Month MAY HO 9.25 9.75 0.00
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -25.00 -23.00 +6.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -17.00 -16.00 -1.50
Group Three MAY HO -24.00 -23.00 -2.50
gasoline
Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.50 4.00 -0.75
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in
Houston)