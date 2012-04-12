* Chicago gasoline up 7.50 cents a gallon

* Chicago ULSD down 2.50 cents/gallon

* Gulf Coast gasoline up 2.75 cents a gallon

* Harbor jet fuel up 1.25 cents per gallon (Updates with day end prices)

NEW YORK, April 12 Chicago gasoline rose 7.50 cents a gallon on Thursday, on top of a similar gain in late trading the prior session, after two refiners wrapped up a week-long bout of selling, traders said.

Chicago gasoline traded at 23.00/22.00 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Gasoline differentials in the market had been on a steady decline since the start of April. The two refiners sent differentials 6.00 cents a gallon higher on Wednesday after they left the market.

Group Three gasoline, on the other hand, fell 2.50 cents a gallon to 24.00/23.00 cents under futures due to pending grade changes to cleaner burning summer-grade fuel.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell another 2.50 cents a gallon on top of its 15.00-cent slide on Wednesday and traded at 18.00/17.00 cents under May heating oil futures as refiners continued selling.

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials climbed 2.75 cents per gallon to 12.50 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as its latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates jumped late in the day on export demand as ULSD gained 0.75 cent per gallon to 7.25 cents over May NYMEX heating oil futures and jet fuel climbed 1.50 cents per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 6.50/7.50 cents over.

Heating oil also gained a penny per gallon to 1.50 cents under.

In the New York Harbor distillate markets, prompt April jet fuel jumped by 1.25 cents to 10.50/11.00 cents over futures in reaction to airline buying, traders said. A couple of deals were done at 10.75 cents over for both the prompt and any-April timings.

Fresh buying interest stepped into the ULSD market and boosted differentials by a quarter cent to 9.00/9.50 cents over for the prompt timing, and by 0.75 cent to 8.75/9.25 cents over for the any-April timing.

April heating oil weakened on warmer weather in the region, with prompt barrels falling by a half cent and any-April barrels falling by a quarter cent.

New York Harbor summer-grade F2 RBOB gasoline, loading by April 14-16 was done at 2.25 cents over, while barrels loading by April 20 traded at 3.00 and 3.15 cents over, up nearly a penny.

For more information on refinery operations:

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline* Cycle 22 MAY RBOB -12.25 -12.25 +2.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 7.00 7.50 +0.75 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 22 MAY HO 6.50 7.50 +1.50 Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -1.75 -1.25 +1.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -2.75 -2.25 0.00

Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 F4 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -4.25 -3.50 -0.75 F2 RBOB Any-Month MAY RBOB 2.75 3.25 +1.00 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 9.00 9.50 +0.50

Any-Month MAY HO 8.75 9.25 +0.75 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -2.00 -1.50 -0.50

Any-Month MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 10.50 11.00 +1.25

Any-Month MAY HO 10.50 11.00 +1.25

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -23.00 -22.00 +7.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -18.00 -17.00 -2.50 Group Three gasoline MAY HO -24.00 -23.00 -2.50 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.50 4.00 -0.75 (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)