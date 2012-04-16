(Updates market comments, prices.)

* Exports to Europe deplete Harbor heating oil stocks

* Gulf Coast gasoline rises on refinery problems

* Gulf Coast jet fuel soars on pipe scheduling deadline

* Chicago gasoline firms as new cycle starts trading

NEW YORK, April 16 The U.S. Northeast heating oil market surged on Monday on tighter supply following increased exports to Europe.

Over the last two weeks, a couple of cargoes of heating oil were shipped to Europe, leaving regional supplies of the heating fuel sharply depleted.

Even as temperatures rose to the mid-70s degrees Fahrenheit and heating demand was forecast to be 44.7 percent below normal for the week by the U.S. National Weather Service, the heating oil differential turned positive for the first time since January.

Buyers seeking prompt barrels of heating oil were able to purchase product early at 0.75 cent per gallon under the New York Mercantile Exchange's May heating oil futures contract, but by the end of the day, the bid/ask spread had risen to 1.25/1.75 cents over, up 3.25 cents.

"This move has taken a lot of people by surprise...no one's really talking about it this morning," said a prominent trader at an East Coast trading house.

Other Harbor distillates were mixed, with low sulfur diesel steady and ultra-low sulfur diesel talked 0.25 cent lower as buyers backed away.

The Harbor gasoline market was mixed, with RBOB and M2 conventional gasoline showing weakness, while CBOB was modestly stronger.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 1.75, 1.50 and 1.25 cents over the May RBOB futures contract on NYMEX and settled at either side of 1.50 cents over, down a quarter cent from earlier in the day, while any-April material was done at 1.50, 1.25 and 1.00 cents over, also down a quarter cent.

Friday was the last day of April F4 RBOB trading.

Prompt CBOB was done at 5.00 and 5.15 cents under, 1.00 cent stronger than Friday's settlement.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline reversed direction from earlier in the day, wiped out its early gains and ended unchanged.

On the Gulf Coast, M2 conventional gasoline traded 2.50 cents higher at 12.00 cents under after two regional refineries reported issues.

A coker compressor at Valero Energy Corp's 142,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, was hit by a power blip early Monday, but the company expected no material impact to production.

Flint Hills Resources reported operational issues caused flaring at its 290,078 bpd Corpus Christi refinery, in addition to a hydrocarbon leak.

Gulf jet fuel slipped half a penny to 8.00 cents over early, but later rallied to trade at 9.75 and 10.50 cents over as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Gulf Coast ULSD also rose about a half cent to trade at 7.50 cents over.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline rallied in afternoon trading and was seen at 11.00 cents under after a new cycle started trading.

Chicago ULSD traded at 22.50 cents under as traders focused on a new cycle, too. On Friday, heavy selling at the close of the previous cycle pushed the market down by more than 13.00 cents.

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> *Scheduling M2 conventional Cycle 23 MAY RBOB -12.25 -11.75 2.50 gasoline 61-grade ULSD Cycle 22 MAY HO 7.25 7.75 0.25 54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 22 MAY HO 9.75 10.50 1.75 Heating oil Cycle 22 MAY HO -2.00 -1.50 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional Prompt MAY RBOB -3.25 -2.75 0.00 gasoline

Any-Month MAY RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB 1.25 1.75 5.75

Any-Month MAY RBOB 1.00 1.50 -0.25 ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.25 9.00 -0.75

Any-Month MAY HO 8.25 8.75 0.00 Heating oil Prompt MAY HO 1.25 1.75 3.25

Any-Month MAY HO -0.25 0.25 0.25 Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 10.75 11.25 0.25

Any-Month MAY HO 10.75 11.25 0.25

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago gasoline Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -11.00 -9.00 11.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 MAY RBOB -23.00 -22.00 7.50 Group Three gasoline MAY HO -25.00 -24.00 -1.00 Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.00 4.00 0.50

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)