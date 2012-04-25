* Harbor diesel gains on Gulf strength, stock draws
* Group Three gasoline, diesel up on seasonal demand
* Gulf products markets steady
HOUSTON, April 25 Ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel markets
in the New York Harbor jumped on Wednesday on strength of their Gulf Coast
counterparts and record inventory drawdowns, traders said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly stockpile
report that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 3.05 million barrels to 125.93
million barrels last week while East Coast stocks gained 540,000.
Prompt and any-April ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials rose by 1.25
cents per gallon to be talked at 8.50/9.00 cents over the May heating oil
futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange in thin trade.
Prompt and any-April jet fuel differentials were up 0.75 cent to 9.50/10.00
cents over.
A late April cold front boosted the heating oil market by a quarter cent per
gallon to either side of 0.50 cent under.
New York Harbor gasoline trade was largely quiet, although prompt and
any-April M2 conventional gasoline fell by 0.38 cent to 8.00/7.75 cents under.
In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials rose 2.00 cents a gallon
to 19.50 cents under the May RBOB gasoline futures on the NYMEX on seasonal
demand strength, traders said.
Group Three ULSD also rose about 1.75 cents a gallon to 4.00 cents over May
futures, traders said.
"I think supplies are getting into a more normal balance," said a Midwest
trader, referring to the excess supply in the wholesale market that had
previously depressed differentials
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials held steady with
Tuesday at 14.75 cents under May RBOB futures on the NYMEX.
Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also were flat at 6.00
cents over NYMEX May heating oil futures as its latest five-day lifting cycle
scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.
The cycle set to schedule on Wednesday was the first not to limit shipping
space via allocation since late 2011.
The 3 million barrel drop in U.S. distillate inventories was largely driven
by a drop of 2.62 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region, the EIA data showed.
Midwest stocks fell by 571,000 barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.24 million barrels to 211.73 million, also
largely driven by a Gulf Coast decline on 1.6 million barrels. East Coast
gasoline inventories slipped by 335,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks gained
338,000 barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. refinery utilization rose by 0.1 percentage point to 84.7 percent last
week, the EIA said. East Coast refinery utilization climbed 1.6 percentage
points to 83 percent, while Midwest utilization fell 1.4 percentage points to
96.3 percent. Gulf Coast utilization rose by 0.3 percentage point to 84 percent.
For more refinery news, please go to
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 25 JUN RBOB -15.00 -14.50 0.25
61-grade ULSD Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.75 6.25 0.00
54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 24 MAY HO 5.50 6.50 -0.50
Heating oil Cycle 25 JUN HO -2.00 -1.50 0.00
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt MAY RBOB -8.00 -7.75 -0.50
Any-Month JUN RBOB -8.50 -7.75 -0.75
F2 RBOB Prompt MAY RBOB -0.50 0.00 0.00
Any-Month JUN RBOB 2.15 2.65 2.75
ULSD Prompt MAY HO 8.50 9.00 1.25
Any-Month MAY HO 8.50 9.00 1.25
Heating oil Prompt MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25
Any-Month MAY HO -0.75 -0.25 0.25
Jet fuel Prompt MAY HO 9.50 10.00 0.75
Any-Month MAY HO 9.50 10.00 0.75
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago gasoline Cycle 3 MAY RBOB -16.00 -14.00 1.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 3 MAY HO -10.50 -8.50 0.00
Group Three gasoline MAY RBOB -20.00 -19.00 2.00
Group Three ULSD MAY HO 3.75 4.25 1.75
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in
New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)