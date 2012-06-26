* Gulf gasoline down as refinery FCCU output restored

* Harbor gasoline dips in thin trading

* Group Three gasoline down 0.75 cent/gallon

NEW YORK, June 26 Gulf Coast gasoline markets slid sharply on Tuesday on ample supply as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) reached planned rates at Valero Energy Corp's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery.

The unit had been operating at reduced rates after a malfunction earlier this month.

A2 CBOB differentials fell by 3.75 cents per gallon to 21.00 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while conventional M2 gasoline slipped 1.75 cents per gallon to 11.50 cents under, traders said.

Gulf jet fuel differentials held steady at 7.50/8.50 cents over July NYMEX heating oil futures as its last five-day lifting cycle to trade against July futures was scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

The New York Harbor gasoline market was thinly traded with prompt F2 RBOB gasoline bid at 18.00 cents over July futures and offered at 20.00 cents over, as the market corrected Friday's heated rally after buyers secured needed barrels.

F2 RBOB gasoline for any-month delivery traded at 13.00 cents over July futures, down 2.00 cents a gallon.

The narrowing spread between the July and August RBOB gasoline futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange helped tamp down the rally. August RBOB gasoline was trading at an 12.76 cents per gallon discount against July futures at 1:30 pm ET (1730 MT) after hitting a high of 14.90 cents a gallon on Monday. The last day of trading for July futures will be on Friday.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline continued its slide and fell 0.75 cent a gallon, on top of its 7.00-cent drop on Monday due to new supplies and the discount of August futures against the July contract.

Chicago gasoline was unaffected by the volatile spread in the futures contracts after it moved to a new cycle. Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose a half cent a gallon to 2.00/1.00 cents under futures, according to traders.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 37 JUL RBOB -11.75 -11.25 -1.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 36 JUL HO 6.50 7.00 0.25

54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 36 JUL HO 7.50 8.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 37 JUL HO -0.75 -0.25 -0.25 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt AUG RBOB 0.00 0.50 --

Any-Month AUG RBOB 0.00 0.50 -- F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 16.00 17.00 -3.50

Any-Month JUL RBOB 12.00 14.00 -2.00 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 11.50 12.00 -0.25

Any-Month JUL HO 11.00 12.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 11.50 12.50 1.00

Any-Month JUL HO 10.50 11.50 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 AUG RBOB -2.00 -1.00 0.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 AUG HO 3.50 4.50 0.25 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB -2.00 -1.00 -0.75 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 12.50 13.00 0.25 (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)