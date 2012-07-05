* Gulf gasoline slips in thin post-holiday trade

* Chicago gasoline down as trade focuses on new cycle

* Harbor prompt F2 gasoline steady, conventional gasoline down

HOUSTON, July 5 Prompt gasoline differentials in markets east of the Rockies were steady to lower in thin trade on Thursday as some focused on new cycles while others pared gains a day after the U.S Fourth of July holiday, traders said.

Gulf Coast gasoline differentials retreated from gains earlier in the week on pre-holiday buying.

A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol fell 1.50 cents per gallon to 19.75 cents under August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), while conventional M2 differentials slipped a quarter cent per gallon to 10.50 cents under, traders said.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline differentials traded at a 10.00-cent discount to August RBOB futures on the NYMEX on Thursday as traders focused on a new cycle after the holiday. Differentials had traded at a premium to futures as the previous cycle wound down on Tuesday.

Chicago ULSD differentials traded a penny per gallon higher than Tuesday's levels at 2.00/4.00 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures on a new cycle.

In the New York Harbor, prompt F2 RBOB differentials held steady while F2 for July 20 delivery climbed by 2.25 cents per gallon to 9.50 cents over August NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said.

Conventional gasoline differentials in the Harbor slipped by a penny per gallon to 5.00/4.00 cents under, paring some gains on pre-holiday buying earlier this week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory data release on Thursday that U.S. distillate stocks fell by 1 million barrels to 117.8 million barrels last week as an increase of 962,000 barrels in Gulf Coast stocks couldn't overcome decreases in all other regions.

East Coast stocks fell by 1 million barrels, while Midwest inventories slipped by 395,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose by a slight 151,000 barrels to 204.97 million barrels, the EIA said. East Coast stocks lost 1.7 million barrels while Gulf Coast stocks gained 915,000 barrels and Midwest inventories climbed 214,000 barrels.

U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.6 percentage points to 92 percent last week, the EIA said. The East Coast region showed the largest decrease, down 4.2 percentage points to 81.4 percent, reflecting UDex and cumene units shut for repairs at Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 330,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Philadelphia refinery. The units have since been restarted.

Midwest utilization fell by 1.1 percentage points to 93 percent last week, while Gulf Coast utilization gained 0.7 percentage points to 93 percent.

For more refinery news, please go to

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 39 JUL RBOB -10.75 -10.25 -0.25 61-grade ULSD Cycle 39 JUL HO 8.75 9.25 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 39 JUL HO 6.50 7.50 0.00 Heating oil Cycle 39 JUL HO -3.75 -3.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt JUL RBOB -5.00 -4.00 -1.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB -10.00 -9.00 -4.50 F2 RBOB Prompt JUL RBOB 13.00 14.00 0.00

Any-Month JUL RBOB 9.00 10.00 2.25 ULSD Prompt JUL HO 13.00 14.00 1.00

Any-Month JUL HO 13.00 14.00 1.00 Heating oil Prompt JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 0.25 0.75 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt JUL HO 12.50 13.50 0.00

Any-Month JUL HO 12.50 13.50 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 JUL RBOB -7.00 -5.00 -10.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 JUL HO 2.00 4.00 1.00 Group Three gasoline JUL RBOB 1.00 1.50 0.00 Group Three ULSD JUL HO 14.50 15.00 0.25

(Reporting by Kristen Hays)