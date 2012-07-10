* Group Three gasoline rises on buzz about Oklahoma refinery outage

* Gulf gasoline down on sluggish demand despite FCCU startup

* Harbor gasoline extends gains on tight supply

HOUSTON, July 10 Group Three gasoline differentials jumped on talk of an outage at Phillips 66's Oklahoma refinery on Tuesday, traders said.

Differentials rose by 2.50 cents per gallon to trade at 3.50 cents over August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange amid market buzz of an outage at the 198,400 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Phillips 66 said planned work is underway at the plant.

In Chicago, ultra-low sulfur diesel gained 1.50 cents per gallon to trade as high as 6.00 cents over the August NYMEX heating oil futures contract, tracing Monday's boost in Gulf Coast ULSD differentials and showing increased East Coast buying, traders said.

Chicago ULSD was later bid at 5.00 cents over futures.

Chicago CBOB gasoline fell about 4.50 cents a gallon on Tuesday to 13.00 cents under August NYMEX RBOB futures on waning demand as the end of summer driving season approaches.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline differentials fell sharply on Tuesday on sluggish demand as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at Valero Energy Corp's 88,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery ramped up to planned rates. The unit was restarted over the weekend after an upset prompted its shutdown last week.

Differentials for A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent alcohol fell by 3.25 cents per gallon, extending Monday's 1-cent decrease, to 24.25 cents under August RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said.

Conventional M2 differentials more than reversed Monday's quarter-cent gain on Tuesday, falling 2.25 cents per gallon to 16.75 cents under.

Gulf jet fuel differentials pared some of Monday's 2.50-cent gain a day after its previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, falling by 0.75 cent per gallon on Tuesday to 9.25/10.25 cents over August NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.

Gulf ULSD fell by half a cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 10.00/10.50 cents over on pipeline scheduling.

In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials extended gains on tight supplies on Tuesday with RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 15 trading 2.50 cents a gallon higher at 15.00 cents over the August RBOB futures.

RBOB gasoline for delivery on July 20 traded 2.75 cents a gallon higher at 13.50 cents over, according to traders.

Prompt conventional gasoline traded flat to the August futures contract screen to up a cent a gallon.

Harbor jet fuel values also rose, tracing the strength in Gulf Coast differentials. Harbor jet fuel traded at 18.00 cents over the NYMEX August heating oil futures contract, up 2.00 cents a gallon, traders said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 40 RBOB -17.00 -16.50 -2.25 61-grade ULSD * Cycle 39 HO 10.00 10.50 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 40 HO 9.25 10.25 -0.75 Heating oil Cycle 40 HO -3.25 -2.75 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.50 0.50 1.00

Any-Month RBOB -4.00 -3.50 0.25 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 11.00 13.00 0.00

Any-Month RBOB 5.00 5.50 0.25 ULSD Prompt HO 14.00 15.00 0.00

Any-Month HO 14.00 15.00 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO 0.00 1.00 0.00

Any-Month HO 0.00 1.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 17.00 19.00 2.00

Any-Month HO 17.00 19.00 2.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -13.50 -12.50 -4.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 5.00 6.00 1.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB 3.00 4.00 2.50 Group Three ULSD HO 16.00 16.50 0.25

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)