* Chicago gasoline, diesel get boost on new cycle

* Gulf gasoline markets mixed as stocks rise

* Harbor gasoline, diesel down on higher stocks

HOUSTON, July 25 Chicago cash gasoline and ultra-low-sulfur diesel markets rose on Wednesday as traders focused on a new cycle.

Chicago CBOB gasoline traded at 4.50/3.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, nearly 10 cents per gallon higher than Tuesday's levels on the last day of the previous cycle.

Chicago ULSD traded earlier at 12.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures, but later retreated to 9.00/11.50 cents over futures, near Tuesday's levels also on the previous cycle.

Both Chicago markets rallied on Tuesday after BP Plc reported a fire in a section of its 337,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Sources close to refinery operations confirmed the fire had affected a coker at the plant.

BP said it was investigating the fire's cause, but declined to provide an update on day-to-day operations.

The September NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract's spread against August futures narrowed to 7.64 cents a gallon on Wednesday afternoon.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were steady to higher, traders said.

A2 CBOB formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol, which is in higher demand under Renewable Fuel Standard requirements, gained about 1.50 cents per gallon with deals seen at 15.00 and 14.00 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX. Conventional M2 gasoline differentials, however, held steady at 10.75 cents under.

Gulf jet fuel was seen offered at 7.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures, up 0.75 cent from Tuesday's levels, traders said.

Trade was quiet in the New York Harbor market with many traders out, yet prompt conventional M2 gasoline fell to 14.50 cents a gallon under August futures.

Conventional gasoline for barge delivery traded at 15.50 cents under futures.

Harbor F2 RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery fell 2.00 cents a gallon to 3.75 cents over the August RBOB gasoline futures contract after the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed a 1.88-million-barrel build in East Coast gasoline stocks last week. It had traded at 3.00 cents over earlier in the day.

Harbor ULSD differentials fell 0.75 cent a gallon to 7.50 cents over the August heating oil futures contract as the EIA data showed a 1.37-million-barrel build in East Coast distillate stocks last week. Differentials later rebounded to 8.25 cents over, flat to Tuesday levels.

The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks gained 4.13 million barrels last week to 210.04 million barrels, driven by increases in all three markets east of the Rockies.

The build in East Coast stocks was the largest, followed by a 1.7-million-barrel increase in the Gulf Coast region. Midwest stocks rose by 846,000 barrels.

U.S. distillate stocks gained 1.7 million barrels to 125.24 million barrels mostly on the East Coast build. Midwest stocks gained 470,000 barrels, while Gulf Coast inventories rose by a slight 17,000 barrels.

U.S. refinery utilization rose by 1 percentage point to 93 percent last week, while the Midwest and East Coast regions logged larger increases, the EIA said.

Midwest utilization rose by 5.2 percentage points to 96 percent, reflecting post-maintenance restarts of Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Robinson, Illinois, and Phillips 66's 198,400-bpd refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

East Coast utilization rose by 4.7 percentage points to 86.7 percent, reflecting a unit restart at Sunoco Inc's 335,000-bpd Philadelphia refinery, the largest in the region.

Gulf Coast utilization fell 0.1 percentage point to 93.7 percent last week, the EIA said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 43 RBOB -11.00 -10.50 0.00 61-grade ULSD Cycle 43 HO 4.25 4.50 0.00 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 43 HO 6.75 7.75 0.75 Heating oil Cycle 43 HO -4.50 -4.00 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -15.00 -14.00 -3.50

Any-Month RBOB -16.00 -15.00 -15.50 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 3.50 4.00 -2.00

Any-Month RBOB 2.75 3.25 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 8.00 8.50 0.00

Any-Month HO 7.00 8.00 -0.75 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25

Any-Month HO -0.25 0.25 -0.25 Jet fuel Prompt HO 12.00 14.00 0.00

Any-Month HO 12.00 14.00 0.00

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB -15.00 -14.00 1.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 9.00 10.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB -6.50 -6.25 0.50 Group Three ULSD HO 10.00 10.25 0.50

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)