* Chicago gasoline up refinery problems

* Pipeline outage also cited

* Harbor gasoline gains on supply squeeze

* Gulf gasoline down on cycle change

HOUSTON, Aug 1 Chicago gasoline spiked to its highest level in a year Wednesday on persistent regional refinery problems and uncertainty as to when a shuttered crude pipeline would restart.

Chicago gasoline differentials rose 15 cents per gallon to 45.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, pushing the premium to its highest level since June 2011, traders said. Differentials have gained 35.00 cents a gallon this week.

Repairs on a gasoline-making unit at Citgo Petroleum's 167,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Lemont, Illinois will not be completed before the end of the week, the company said. Citgo shut the unit on Saturday after an equipment problem.

The shutdown over the weekend of Enbridge Inc's ruptured 318,000 bpd Line 14 crude line in Wisconsin has affected supplies to the Lemont refinery and other Midwest plants. Enbridge was repairing the line on Wednesday and had submitted a restart plan to U.S. regulators. Those regulators on Tuesday blocked Enbridge from restarting the line.

Group Three gasoline in the Midwest was seen higher on Wednesday after its switch to trading against September futures. Gasoline rose to 5.50 cents over NYMEX RBOB futures.

In the New York Harbor, RBOB gasoline for prompt delivery rallied after a switch to September gasoline futures contract on a supply squeeze, traders said.

Prompt RBOB traded at 18.00 cents over the September NYMEX futures contract, up 3.00 cents a gallon from Tuesday levels. RBOB for delivery on Aug. 10 traded at 13.75 cents over and barrels for Aug. 20 delivery traded at 9.50 cents over September futures.

RBOB gasoline imports into the U.S. East Coast fell by 128,000 bpd to 184,000 bpd last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets weakened as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle post-pipeline scheduling. A2 CBOb formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was seen at 7.50 cents per gallon under September NYMEX RBOB futures, 2.50 cents lower than the previous cycle, while conventional M2 gasoline traded at 6.50 cents under, about 2.75 cents per gallon lower than the previous cycle.

Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel gained half a cent per gallon to 7.25 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel climbed a penny per gallon to 9.00/10.00 cents over as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory data release said U.S. gasoline stocks fell sharply by 2.2 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels, driven by a drop of 1.3 million barrels in the East Coast region.

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 462,000 barrels, while Midwest inventories slipped by 136,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. distillate stocks fell by 974,000 barrels, driven largely by a drop of 817,000 barrels in the Midwest, the EIA said. Gulf Coast distillate inventories gained 678,000 barrels, while East Coast stocks fell by 474,000 barrels.

U.S refinery utilization slipped 0.8 percentage points to 92.2 percent last week as declines on the Gulf and East Coasts overshadowed a gain in the Midwest, the EIA said.

Gulf Coast utilization fell by 3.3 percentage points to 90.4 percent, and East Coast utilization fell by 1.9 percentage points to 84.8 percent. Midwest utilization gained 2.9 percentage points to 98.9 percent.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -6.75 -6.25 -2.75 61-grade ULSD Cycle 44 HO 7.00 7.50 0.50 54-grade jet fuel * Cycle 44 HO 9.00 10.00 1.00 Heating oil Cycle 45 HO -4.00 -3.50 0.00

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -0.80 -0.40 0.00

Any-Month RBOB -1.00 0.00 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 17.00 19.00 3.00

Any-Month RBOB 9.00 10.00 3.00 ULSD Prompt HO 9.75 10.25 0.50

Any-Month HO 9.75 10.25 0.50 Heating oil Prompt HO -1.00 0.00 0.00

Any-Month HO -1.00 0.00 0.00 Jet fuel Prompt HO 13.00 15.00 0.00

Any-Month HO 13.00 15.00 0.00 MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB 44.00 46.00 15.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 19.00 20.00 0.00 Group Three gasoline RBOB 5.00 6.00 -- Group Three ULSD HO 14.50 15.50 --

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)