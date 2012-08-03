* Chicago gasoline down on post-rally selloff

* Harbor gasoline up on tight supply

* Gulf gasoline mixed, diesel up

HOUSTON, Aug 3 Chicago CBOB gasoline fell on Friday after a selloff ahead of a new cycle on Monday, traders said.

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline slipped 4.50 cents per gallon to 36.00/37.00 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The drop pares part of a 35-cent rally earlier this week as regional refineries faced a series of problems including the shutdown of Enbridge Inc.'s 318,000 barrels-per-day Line 14 crude pipeline after a spill last week.

The new Chicago CBOB gasoline cycle is currently trading at a 20.00-cent discount against the first cycle, traders added.

Further south in the Group Three market, ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials gained 1.25 cents a gallon to trade at 24.00/24.50 cents over the September heating oil futures, a day after a fire hit a hydrotreater at HollyFrontier Corp.'s 70,300 bpd Tulsa East refinery in Oklahoma.

HollyFrontier said on Friday that damage assessments were ongoing.

In the New York Harbor market, prompt RBOB gasoline futures rose about 1.50 cents a gallon to trade at 20.00 cents over futures as the NYMEX front-month September futures' premium against the October contract widened to more than 23.00 cents in morning trading. RBc1-RBc2

There's an acute supply shortage in the New York Harbor market since imports from Europe are at low levels, traders said.

Harbor jet fuel differentials were also stronger Friday, up 1.50 cents a gallon to 15.00/17.00 cents over due to an uptick in Gulf Coast differentials, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets were mixed while ULSD and jet fuel differentials showed small gains on expected demand in the Group Three market after the HollyFrontier fire, traders said.

A2 CBOB gasoline formulated for blending with 10 percent ethanol was flat at 5.00 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX while conventional M2 differentials gained half a cent per gallon to 3.50/3.00 cents under in pre-weekend buying.

ULSD rose by a slight quarter cent per gallon to 8.50 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures, while jet fuel gained half a cent to 10.50/11.50 cents over, traders said.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -3.50 -3.00 0.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 45 HO 8.25 8.75 0.25 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 45 HO 10.50 11.50 0.50 Heating oil Cycle 45 HO -3.75 -3.25 0.00 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 1.25 1.75 0.25

Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 19.00 20.00 1.50

Any-Month RBOB 6.00 7.00 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 11.50 12.50 0.00

Any-Month HO 11.50 12.50 0.00 Heating oil Prompt HO -0.50 0.00 0.75

Any-Month HO -0.50 0.00 0.75 Jet fuel Prompt HO 15.00 17.00 1.50

Any-Month HO 15.00 17.00 1.50

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 1 RBOB 36.00 37.00 -4.50 Chicago ULSD Cycle 1 HO 19.00 21.00 0.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB 7.00 7.50 0.25 Group Three ULSD HO 24.00 24.50 1.25

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York)