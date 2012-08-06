* Chicago gasoline trades lower on new cycle
* Gulf gasoline, diesel down as TS Ernesto threat falls
* Harbor gasoline markets quiet
HOUSTON, Aug 6 Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials traded
sharply lower on Monday as traders focused on a new cycle with values that were
25.00 cents per gallon less than Friday's settlement of the previous cycle.
CBOB cycle 2 gasoline traded early Monday at 13.00 cents per gallon over
September futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, but later retreated to
10.50/11.50 cents over.
The new cycle was already trading at a 20.00-cent discount against cycle one
values on the steep difference between the September and October NYMEX futures
contracts.
The September futures contract had a 20-cent premium against October futures
on Monday afternoon. RBc1-RBc2
Chicago gasoline cycle 1 had rallied on a crude oil pipeline outage and
problems at regional refineries last week, up 35.00 cents a gallon to reach a
one-year high of 45.00 cents over on Wednesday. By Friday, cycle 1 fell from
that peak to close at 36.00 cents over.
Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also were lower on Monday,
down about 3.50 cents a gallon compared to the previous cycle to a bid of 14.00
cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and offers at 19.00 cents over,
traders said.
On the Gulf Coast, cash products markets weakened on Monday as Tropical
Storm Ernesto headed for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, far south of oil and gas
production infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico and refineries along the Texas
Coast.
"No storm," a Gulf trader said about the declines in differentials.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the western Caribbean Sea
was forecast to reach the peninsula as a hurricane early Wednesday.
The hurricane center's projected track had the storm crossing the peninsula
by Thursday and reaching inland Mexico early Saturday.
A2 CBOB differentials slipped 3.50 cents per gallon on Monday to 8.50 cents
under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 fell by the
same amount to 7.00 cents under, traders said.
Gulf distillates were steady to lower, with ULSD falling half a cent per
gallon to 8.25/8.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and heating
oil down by the same amount at 4.25/3.75 cents under.
Gulf jet fuel differentials were steady at 10.50/11.50 cents over, but was
seen offered at 12.00 cents over and received no bids.
Ernesto's movement toward Mexico left the New York Harbor gasoline market
quiet on Monday, traders said.
Prompt conventional M2 gasoline was offered a half cent a gallon higher at
4.00 cents over futures, with no trades reported.
Harbor ULSD fell a cent a gallon, reversing some of last week's gains that
were triggered by higher differentials in the Gulf Coast market.
Heating oil differentials similarly dipped a half cent a gallon to 0.80
cents under the September NYMEX heating oil futures contract.
For more refinery news, please go to
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -7.25 -6.75 -3.50
61-grade ULSD Cycle 45 HO 8.25 8.75 -0.50
54-grade jet fuel Cycle 45 HO 10.50 11.50 0.00
Heating oil * Cycle 45 HO -4.25 -3.75 -0.50
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 3.50 4.00 0.50
Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 19.00 21.00 0.50
Any-Month RBOB 5.00 6.00 0.00
ULSD Prompt HO 10.50 11.50 -1.00
Any-Month HO 10.50 11.50 -1.00
Heating oil Prompt HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50
Any-Month HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50
Jet fuel Prompt HO 16.00 16.50 0.25
Any-Month HO 16.00 16.50 0.25
MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB 10.50 11.50 -25.00
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 14.00 19.00 -3.50
Group Three gasoline RBOB 7.50 8.00 0.50
Group Three ULSD HO 23.00 25.00 -0.25
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing
by Jim Marshall)