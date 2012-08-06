* Chicago gasoline trades lower on new cycle

* Gulf gasoline, diesel down as TS Ernesto threat falls

* Harbor gasoline markets quiet

HOUSTON, Aug 6 Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials traded sharply lower on Monday as traders focused on a new cycle with values that were 25.00 cents per gallon less than Friday's settlement of the previous cycle.

CBOB cycle 2 gasoline traded early Monday at 13.00 cents per gallon over September futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, but later retreated to 10.50/11.50 cents over.

The new cycle was already trading at a 20.00-cent discount against cycle one values on the steep difference between the September and October NYMEX futures contracts.

The September futures contract had a 20-cent premium against October futures on Monday afternoon. RBc1-RBc2

Chicago gasoline cycle 1 had rallied on a crude oil pipeline outage and problems at regional refineries last week, up 35.00 cents a gallon to reach a one-year high of 45.00 cents over on Wednesday. By Friday, cycle 1 fell from that peak to close at 36.00 cents over.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also were lower on Monday, down about 3.50 cents a gallon compared to the previous cycle to a bid of 14.00 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and offers at 19.00 cents over, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, cash products markets weakened on Monday as Tropical Storm Ernesto headed for Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, far south of oil and gas production infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico and refineries along the Texas Coast.

"No storm," a Gulf trader said about the declines in differentials.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the western Caribbean Sea was forecast to reach the peninsula as a hurricane early Wednesday.

The hurricane center's projected track had the storm crossing the peninsula by Thursday and reaching inland Mexico early Saturday.

A2 CBOB differentials slipped 3.50 cents per gallon on Monday to 8.50 cents under September RBOB futures on the NYMEX, while conventional M2 fell by the same amount to 7.00 cents under, traders said.

Gulf distillates were steady to lower, with ULSD falling half a cent per gallon to 8.25/8.75 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures and heating oil down by the same amount at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

Gulf jet fuel differentials were steady at 10.50/11.50 cents over, but was seen offered at 12.00 cents over and received no bids.

Ernesto's movement toward Mexico left the New York Harbor gasoline market quiet on Monday, traders said.

Prompt conventional M2 gasoline was offered a half cent a gallon higher at 4.00 cents over futures, with no trades reported.

Harbor ULSD fell a cent a gallon, reversing some of last week's gains that were triggered by higher differentials in the Gulf Coast market.

Heating oil differentials similarly dipped a half cent a gallon to 0.80 cents under the September NYMEX heating oil futures contract.

Latest day

Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change

Contract U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG> * Scheduling M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -7.25 -6.75 -3.50 61-grade ULSD Cycle 45 HO 8.25 8.75 -0.50 54-grade jet fuel Cycle 45 HO 10.50 11.50 0.00

Heating oil * Cycle 45 HO -4.25 -3.75 -0.50 NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH> M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB 3.50 4.00 0.50

Any-Month RBOB -0.25 0.25 0.00 F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 19.00 21.00 0.50

Any-Month RBOB 5.00 6.00 0.00 ULSD Prompt HO 10.50 11.50 -1.00

Any-Month HO 10.50 11.50 -1.00 Heating oil Prompt HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50

Any-Month HO -1.00 -0.50 -0.50 Jet fuel Prompt HO 16.00 16.50 0.25

Any-Month HO 16.00 16.50 0.25

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC> Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB 10.50 11.50 -25.00 Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO 14.00 19.00 -3.50 Group Three gasoline RBOB 7.50 8.00 0.50 Group Three ULSD HO 23.00 25.00 -0.25

(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)