* Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rise
* Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fall
* Harbor jet fuel talked higher
NEW YORK, Aug 13 Gulf Coast gasoline differentials rose on
Tuesday after refineries in Texas reported malfunctions, traders said.
Gulf A2 CBOB gasoline traded at 18.50 cents and 18.25 cents under the
September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX), 2.00 cents a gallon higher than late-Monday levels.
Conventional M2 gasoline rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 9.50 cents under
September RBOB futures after trading earlier at 10.00 cents and 10.25 cents
under.
Refiner Valero Energy Corp reduced rates on its crude and vacuum
distillation units at its 290,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in Port Arthur,
Texas, sources told Reuters.
Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi
Refining, also reported an upset at a sulfur recovery unit at its 600,000 bpd
refinery in Port Arthur.
In the Midwest, Chicago differentials fell after a rare day on Monday in
which CBOB gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) as well as their Group Three
market counterparts all closed the day unchanged.
Chicago CBOB gasoline differentials fell 1.50 cent a gallon to 14.00/13.00
cents under September RBOB gasoline futures, while ULSD fell 0.75 cents a gallon
to 7.50/7.00 cents under September heating oil futures.
Traders said there was no specific events or news that had pressured the
Chicago grades lower. Instead, the market is well supplied. Gasoline and
distillates stocks grew in the week ending Aug. 2 and there were few refinery
upsets.
The market appears to have ignored a unit malfunction at Phillips 66's
333,000 bpd Wood River, Illinois, refinery, which the company reported
to regulators over the weekend.
Group Three ULSD rose 0.50 cent per gallon to 2.25/2.75 cents over September
heating oil futures while gasoline was flat.
In the New York Harbor, prompt jet fuel was talked 2.25 cents under
September heating oil futures, a trader said, up half a penny per gallon from
Monday. ULSD was talked 0.50 cent under September heating oil futures, up a
quarter penny per gallon from Monday, the trader said.
In gasoline, differentials were largely unchanged. Prompt M2 conventional
gasoline was talked 3.00 cents under September RBOB futures, up a quarter penny
per gallon from Monday.
Prompt F2 RBOB was talked 4.00 cents over September RBOB futures, a trader
said, unchanged from Monday. Earlier in the day, another trader said F2 RBOB
traded at 3.75 cents over for delivery August 19 through 20th.
The market for renewable identification number (RIN) credits was seen
slightly higher, with 2013 D6 RINs trading at 73.5 cents as of Tuesday
afternoon, a trader said. They were seen bid lower, at 68 cents each, at the
start of the day.
Latest day
Timing NYMEX Bid Offer Change
Contract
U.S. GULF COAST * Scheduling
A2 CBOB gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -18.50 -18.25 2.00
M2 conventional gasoline Cycle 45 RBOB -9.75 -9.25 1.25
62-grade ULSD Cycle 45 HO -4.00 -3.00 0.00
54-grade jet fuel* Cycle 45 HO -6.00 -5.00 0.00
Heating oil Cycle 46 HO -15.00 -14.50 -0.25
NEW YORK HARBOR
M2 conventional gasoline Prompt RBOB -3.25 -2.75 0.25
Any-Month RBOB -5.75 -5.25 0.00
F2 RBOB Prompt RBOB 3.75 4.25 0.00
Any-Month RBOB 2.00 2.50 0.00
ULSD Prompt HO -1.00 0.00 0.25
Any-Month HO 0.00 0.50 0.00
Heating oil Prompt HO -10.75 -10.25 0.00
Any-Month HO -15.25 -14.75 0.00
Jet fuel Prompt HO -2.50 -2.00 0.50
Any-Month HO -7.50 -7.00 0.00
MIDWEST
Chicago CBOB gasoline Cycle 2 RBOB -14.00 -13.00 -1.50
Chicago ULSD Cycle 2 HO -7.50 -7.00 -0.75
Group Three gasoline RBOB -6.75 -6.25 0.00
Group Three ULSD HO 2.25 2.75 0.50