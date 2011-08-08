* Chicago ULSD tumbled under heavy sales pressure

* Outright price tumble forced Gulf gasoline sales

NEW YORK, Aug 8 New York Harbor refined products traders remained on the sidelines on Monday to wait out some of the newfound volatility after the U.S. credit rating downgrade.

Fear pervaded the New York Harbor refined products markets Monday in reaction to the sharply lower futures prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange's energy futures contracts, as well as equity and bond markets, resulting in few deals getting done.

A handful of deals were done on a prompt basis in the gasoline and distillate markets in the Harbor as traders came up against hard deadlines, but mostly, the trade were said to be "sitting on their hands" and waiting for some market stability.

Gasoline differentials in the Midwest rose on Monday afternoon to offset the plunge in futures contract prices on NYMEX, traders said.

Chicago gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon and Group Three gasoline rose 1.40 cents a gallon in afternoon trading as the September RBOB gasoline contract logged a low not seen since late February 2011.

Meanwhile, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) in the Chicago market fell 1.50 cents a gallon on Monday on ramped-up selling, traders said.

The latest discount brought Chicago ULSD differentials to their lowest since early March, Reuters data shows.

"It is Chicago so somebody probably had a chunk to sell and it moved the market," a Midwest trader said.

In the Gulf Coast market, traders sold gasoline barrels as NYMEX futures tumbled in a bid to get rid of some inventories, which registered the largest build in about two months last week.

Gulf gasoline fell nearly a half cent undoing earlier quarter-cent gains triggered by the outage of Valero Corp's ( VLO.N ) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.

Valero was still trying to determine the cause of the fire and had no restart estimates Monday. [ID:nWNAB7032]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 45 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done first a half cent higher at 9.50 and 9.75 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures and later fell to 10.40 cents under, down 0.40 cents.

Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.60 and 2.50 cents over the September heating oil screen early on Friday but later fell 0.30 cent to 2.20 cents over.

Cycle 45 54-grade jet fuel was talked down a quarter cent at 4.00/5.00 cents over, with no deals reported.

Scheduling cycle 45 heating oil rose 0.10 cents to 4.00 cents under September heating oil futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.00 cents over and was pegged at either side of that level, while barrels loading by mid-August were pegged at 4.50/5.00 cents over.

Any-August F2 RBOB was done at 2.25 cents over.

Ratable October F4 RBOB was done at 1.35 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was offered at 2.50 cents under, seeking buyers, while mid-month barrels were called 5.00/4.50 cents under. Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 5.00 cents under.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB inched lower and was talked at 27.00/27.50 cents over, while prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline continued to be talked around 13.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cents under, while any-August barrels were talked at 1.00/0.50 cent under, unchanged from Friday's settlement.

Prompt and any-August ULSD were called 4.75/5.25 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was steady at either side of 7.00 cents over, while kerosene was jumped a couple of pennies to be talked at 16.25/16.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 4.50 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures and Group Three gasoline fell 1.40 cents to 2.85 cents under.

Chicago ULSD fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 3.00/2.00 cents under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was seen flat at 4.75 cents over.

