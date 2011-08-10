* Chicago gasoline up on inventory data, refinery issues

* Gulf gasoline up on higher Midwest buying interest

* Harbor gasoline gains on drop in blending components

HOUSTON, Aug 10 Cash gasoline differentials in Chicago shot up 5.50 cents per gallon on Wednesday as buying interest grew after weekly government data showed the Midwest last week had the biggest regional gasoline inventory drawdown in the United States.

The surge extended Chicago gasoline's gain of 2.25 cents per gallon the previous session, and brought differentials to a premium to the September RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Group Three gasoline differentials climbed 0.75 cent per gallon, traders said.

Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials also climbed 2.00 cents per gallon over September NYMEX RBOB futures on more Midwest buying early on Wednesday, traders in the region said.

"Midcon seems to be sucking up barrels off the Gulf," a Gulf trader said of the jump.

However, M2 differentials later retreated half a penny per gallon, ending the day up 1.50 cents.

The Midwest drove an unexpected 1.58 million-barrel drop in U.S. gasoline inventories last week with a drop in gasoline stocks of 1.34 million barrels in the region, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Also, ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Wednesday it was restarting its 198,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, after a thunderstorm-related power outage forced a plantwide shutdown late Sunday. [ID:nWNAB7842]

Refinery issues in the Midwest last week contributed to the drawdown. Last week BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) shut of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 405,000 bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, [ID:nWEN6642] and a crude unit's heater exploded and burned at Valero Energy Corp's ( VLO.N ) 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery on Aug. 5, forcing a plantwide shutdown.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the Memphis refinery would be shut for at least two weeks for repairs. [ID:nN1E7790FL] BP declined comment on the status of the Whiting crude unit.

In the New York Harbor, M2 gasoline gasoline differentials firmed by about 1.50 cents per gallon while F2 differentials gained about a penny per gallon over the September NYMEX RBOB contract early Wednesday as traders noted a drop in some blend components used to make various motor fuel grades.

Prompt CBOB differentials gained half a cent per gallon and premium grades also rose as buyers sought to line up supplies before the seasonal shift in Reid vapor pressure, traders said.

However, later on Wednesday trading activity dramatically thinned as traders retreated to watch futures and equities activity from the sidelines.

Regarding gasoline stocks in other regions, the EIA data also showed that Gulf Coast inventories slipped by 639,000 barrels, while those in the East Coast rose by a slight 4,000 barrels.

The EIA said U.S. distillate stocks fell by 737,000 barrels to 151.1 million barrels. East Coast distillate stocks gained 1.9 million barrels, while those in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions fell by 1.58 million barrels and 1.45 million barrels, respectively.

U.S. refinery utilization gained 0.7 percentage points to 90 percent as utilization in most regions rose except in the Midwest, the EIA said.

Midwest utilization slipped 3 percentage points to 93.9 percent, reflecting refinery issues. East Coast utilization rose 2.8 percentage points to 83 percent, the highest since Aug. 27 last year, while Gulf Coast utilization climbed 1.6 percentage points to 90.1 percent. (For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT] )

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 46 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 7.75 cents under September RBOB futures, up 2.00 cents, but later retreated to 8.25 and 8.50 cents under, up 1.50 cents on the day.

Scheduling Cycle 45 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.70, 1.75, 1.85 and 1.90 cents over the September heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 46 54-grade jet fuel climbed a quarter cent to 4.00/5.00 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 46 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was done at 2.25 cents under, firmer by 1.50 cents, while any-August barrels were pegged at either side of 4.50 cents under.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 7.25 cents over, up a penny, while barrels loading by Aug. 20 were done at 6.50 cents over. Any-August F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.00/4.00 cents over.

Sept. 15 F4 RBOB was done at 2.00 cents over October RBOB futures. Ratable October F4 RBOB futures were talked at 1.50/2.25 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt CBOB was called 5.75/5.25 cents under, up a half cent, while any-August barrels were talked at 3.25/2.75 cents under.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was offered at 17.00 cents over, seeking bids. Prompt H2 premium RBOB was done at 28.00 cents over. Prompt premium CBOB was pegged at 16.00/18.00 cents over, while any-August barrels were on offer at 22.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.00 cent under, while any-August barrels were talked at flat to the screen.

Prompt low sulfur diesel was done at flat to the screen, as well, down about 0.75 cents.

Prompt ULSD continued to be talked at 5.00 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was done at 7.50 cents over and was talked at either side of that level. Prompt kerosene was pegged at either side of 16.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose 5.50 cents and traded at 3.00/4.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline contract.

Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent to a cent under September futures.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose a quarter cent to 2.00/1.50 cents under September heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD rose a quarter cent to 4.75/5.25 cents over futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)