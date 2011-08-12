* Chicago gasoline extends week's gains on outages
* Harbor gasoline cools week's rally
HOUSTON, Aug 12 Chicago gasoline differentials
rose a penny per gallon on Friday on increased buying interest
ahead of the weekend, traders said.
With Friday's rally, Chicago differentials gained 8.75
cents a gallon this week as outages at regional refineries
operated by BP Plc (BP.N) BP.L. and Valero Energy Corp
(VLO.N) fueled buying, traders said.
A gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit remained
down for work at BP's 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Whiting, Indiana. Valero's 180,000 bpd refinery in Memphis,
Tennessee, remained shut after a crude unit's heater exploded
and burned a week ago.
The outages helped push Group Three gasoline differentials
up a penny per gallon on Friday as well, though the ongoing
restart of ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 198,400 bpd refinery in
Ponca City, Oklahoma, tempered the gain, traders said.
In the New York Harbor, trade cooled on Friday even with
tight supply in the region, slightly extending Thursday's 4.00
cents-per-gallon rally with an increase of a quarter cent per
gallon, traders said.
"The market is pretty dead. There isn't a whole lot of
products out there," a Harbor trader said. "It appears everyone
is waiting for Monday."
The Harbor rally stemmed from talk of an outage at Irving
Oil Ltd's 300,000 bpd New Brunswick refinery, Canada's largest,
which is a major supplier of fuels in the U.S. Northeast.
On Friday, an Irving spokeswoman said the plant had a brief
upset on Thursday, but had resumed normal operations.
On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline and distillate
differentials were largely steady on Friday in thin pre-weekend
trade.
Cycle 46 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 9.00
cents under September RBOB futures, flat with Thursday's
levels.
Cycle 46 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady, seen
done at 2.60 cents over the September heating oil screen.
Cycle 46 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at 4.75/5.75 cents
over, up a quarter cent.
Heating oil for Cycle 46 was unchanged at 4.25/3.75 cents
under.
F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery on Aug. 18 and 19 was done at
11.25 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures, up a quarter
cent.
Prompt F2 gasoline was seen steady around 12.00/12.50 cents
over.
F2 RBOB gasoline for end-of-August delivery was flat at
5.75 cents over.
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was seen flat at 2.00 cents
under September RBOB gasoline futures.
CBOB gasoline was done at 3.50 cents under, flat to
Thursday levels.
Prompt heating oil fell 0.15 cent to 0.75 cent under the
September heating oil futures contract.
Prompt low-sulfur diesel fell a half cent to 0.50 cent
under the screen.
Prompt ULSD continued to be talked at 5.00 cents over.
Prompt jet fuel was done up a cent a gallon at 8.50 cents
over.
Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose a cent to 4.00/5.00 cents
over the September RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group
Three gasoline rose a penny to 1.25 cents under futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 0.75 cent to
1.25/1.75 cents over September heating oil futures and Group
Three ULSD rose a half cent to 6.00 cents over futures.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in
New York; editing by Jim Marshall)