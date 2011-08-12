* Chicago gasoline extends week's gains on outages

* Harbor gasoline cools week's rally

HOUSTON, Aug 12 Chicago gasoline differentials rose a penny per gallon on Friday on increased buying interest ahead of the weekend, traders said.

With Friday's rally, Chicago differentials gained 8.75 cents a gallon this week as outages at regional refineries operated by BP Plc ( BP.N ) BP.L. and Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) fueled buying, traders said.

A gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit remained down for work at BP's 405,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Whiting, Indiana. Valero's 180,000 bpd refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, remained shut after a crude unit's heater exploded and burned a week ago.

The outages helped push Group Three gasoline differentials up a penny per gallon on Friday as well, though the ongoing restart of ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 198,400 bpd refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, tempered the gain, traders said.

In the New York Harbor, trade cooled on Friday even with tight supply in the region, slightly extending Thursday's 4.00 cents-per-gallon rally with an increase of a quarter cent per gallon, traders said.

"The market is pretty dead. There isn't a whole lot of products out there," a Harbor trader said. "It appears everyone is waiting for Monday."

The Harbor rally stemmed from talk of an outage at Irving Oil Ltd's 300,000 bpd New Brunswick refinery, Canada's largest, which is a major supplier of fuels in the U.S. Northeast.

On Friday, an Irving spokeswoman said the plant had a brief upset on Thursday, but had resumed normal operations. [ID:nN1E77B0GB]

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline and distillate differentials were largely steady on Friday in thin pre-weekend trade.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 46 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 9.00 cents under September RBOB futures, flat with Thursday's levels.

Cycle 46 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady, seen done at 2.60 cents over the September heating oil screen.

Cycle 46 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at 4.75/5.75 cents over, up a quarter cent.

Heating oil for Cycle 46 was unchanged at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

F2 RBOB gasoline for delivery on Aug. 18 and 19 was done at 11.25 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures, up a quarter cent.

Prompt F2 gasoline was seen steady around 12.00/12.50 cents over.

F2 RBOB gasoline for end-of-August delivery was flat at 5.75 cents over.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was seen flat at 2.00 cents under September RBOB gasoline futures.

CBOB gasoline was done at 3.50 cents under, flat to Thursday levels.

Prompt heating oil fell 0.15 cent to 0.75 cent under the September heating oil futures contract.

Prompt low-sulfur diesel fell a half cent to 0.50 cent under the screen.

Prompt ULSD continued to be talked at 5.00 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was done up a cent a gallon at 8.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline rose a cent to 4.00/5.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline rose a penny to 1.25 cents under futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 0.75 cent to 1.25/1.75 cents over September heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose a half cent to 6.00 cents over futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)