* Group Three gasoline up on supply concerns

* Harbor gasoline plunges as more supply arrives

(Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, Aug 17 Group Three gasoline differentials in the Midwest rose on Wednesday on supply concerns, traders said.

Gasoline in the Midwest Group Three market climbed 2.75 cents per gallon, extending Tuesday's gain of the same amount and bringing differentials to their highest level in more than two months.

The gain also came as the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data released on Wednesday showed a substantial 1 million-barrel drop in the region's gasoline stocks last week. [EIA/S]

The EIA said U.S. gasoline stocks fell by a higher-than-expected 3.5 million barrels. Stocks in all five PADDs fell, though the Midwest decrease was the largest among markets east of the Rockies.

In the New York Harbor, gasoline differentials plunged on Wednesday as Korea National Oil Corp's 115,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Come By Chance, Newfoundland, was resuming production after a lengthy turnaround. [ID:nN1E77B10Q]

The EIA said East Coast gasoline stocks fell by 394,000 barrels last week.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 6.75 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's September RBOB futures contract by about midday and by the close of business, those same barrels were offered at 6.50 cents over. This was in sharp contrast to Tuesday's settlement at either side of 10.00 cents over.

Harbor jet fuel differentials eased by a half cent, paring a 2.50 cent-per-gallon gain earlier this week, as more supply became available, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained a penny per gallon after the EIA data showed a slight drop of 190,000 barrels in the region's gasoline stocks. Gulf distillate markets were largely steady.

The EIA also said U.S. distillate stocks climbed 2.45 million barrels to 153.9 million barrels, driven by sizable increases in stocks in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions, which rose by 1.39 million barrels and 1.36 million barrels, respectively.

Midwest distillate stocks slipped by 127,000 barrels, and traders expect diesel demand to increase as the region nears the autumn crop harvest season.

U.S. refinery utilization slipped 0.9 percentage points to 89.1 percent last week, the EIA said.

Utilization in the Gulf Coast region, where the coastline is home to 40 percent of the nation's refining capacity, was largely steady, having risen 0.1 percentage point to 90.2 percent.

But Midwest utilization fell by 3.1 percentage points to 90.8 percent on refinery outages in the region, which included problems at ConocoPhillips' 198,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) joint-venture 131,400 bpd refinery in Toledo, Ohio.

East Coast refinery utilization fell by 2.6 percentage points to 80.4 percent, reflecting in part an upset at Hess Corp's ( HES.N ) 70,000 bpd refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 47 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done early at 9.25 and 9.00 cents under September RBOB futures, and later at 8.50 and 8.25 cents under, up a penny on the day.

Newly prompt Cycle 47 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.25 cents over the September heating oil screen, up about a quarter cent.

Cycle 47 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 6.75.7.75 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 47 heating oil was seen done at 4.65, 4.55 and 4.50 cents under, up a quarter cent.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 5.75/5.25 cents under, about 2.00 cents weaker.

Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 6.00/6.50 cents over, down 4.00 cents from Tuesday's settlement. Any-August F2 material was called 2.00/2.50 cents over, down 2.00 cents.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was talked at 15.00/16.00 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB edged down and was pegged at 28.00/28.50 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was called 10.00/10.50 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt heating oil was static and pegged at either side of 0.50 cents under, while low-sulfur diesel was talked at either side of 0.50 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was called 5.50/6.00 cents over, unchanged on the day.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline rose 2.75 cents a gallon to 4.25 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures while cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 2.75/3.25 cents over.

ULSD in Chicago rose 0.35 cent to 3.25/3.50 cents over September heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD was flat at 6.25/6.75 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)