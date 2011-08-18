* Group Three gasoline extends gains

NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Gulf Coast conventional gasoline rallied in end-day trading on Thursday as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Gulf conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 2.90 cents per gallon, traders said.

Space is limited on the pipeline, which transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast, because of a string of allocations this month. On Thursday, Colonial said the next cycle will be allocated as well. [ID:nEMS2ZCHLP]

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline differentials climbed 2.50 cents a gallon as supply held tight, traders said.

With Thursday's hike, Group Three differentials have gained 8.25 cents per gallon this week, to their highest since the start of the summer.

"We have record-low inventory levels on the pipelines. This is the lowest we've been since November 2, 2007 and it was a one-day thing then," a Midwest trader said.

"There are more buyers than sellers now," he said.

However, Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) said on Thursday it had begun restarting one of two crude units at its 180,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee. The second fire-damaged crude unit would restart in September, the company said. [nASA02PNZ]

Valero shut the plant on Aug. 5 when a heater exploded. The refinery's market area includes Little Rock, Arkansas, and Nashville, Tennessee, which also are supplied by Gulf Coast refineries.

Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor fell 2.00 cents per gallon, extending the week's declines as more supply became available, traders said.

Prompt F2 RBOB differentials fell 2.00 cents per gallon, as other grades slid by similar amounts. On Wednesday, F2 RBOB differentials fell 4.00 cents per gallon.

On Tuesday, prompt F2 RBOB hovered at either side of 10.00 cents over the September RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, but more barrels came in from the Gulf Coast and Midwest markets, traders said.

Also, recent turnarounds at eastern Canada refineries have largely been wrapped up, bringing in more barrels to the Harbor market.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 47 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 7.75, 7.50 and 7.35 cents under September RBOB futures, then it rose to 5.30 cents under, up 2.90 cents on the day.

Cycle 47 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.90 cents over the September heating oil screen, down 0.30 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 47 54-grade jet fuel traded at 6.25 cents over, down about 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 48 was up about a quarter cent at 4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged either side of 6.00 cents under, down 0.50 cent from Wednesday's settlement.

Prompt F2 RBOB was talked at 4.00/5.00 cents over, down 2.00 cents from Wednesday's close, while any-August barrels were called 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt heating oil continued to be talked at a half cent discount to the screen, while any-August barrels were pegged at closer to a penny under.

Prompt ULSD was called 5.50/6.00 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt jet fuel continued to lose ground and was talked at 9.00/10.00 cents over, down a half cent, in limited trade.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline rose 2.50 cents a gallon to 6.50 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline rose a half cent to 3.50 cents over.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago fell a quarter cent to 3.00 cents over September heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD was unchanged at 6.25/6.75 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)