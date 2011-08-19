* Storage play boosted Group Three gasoline prices

* Gulf gasoline rose on scheduling deadline

* Harbor gasoline slipped on lackluster demand

NEW YORK, Aug 19 Group Three gasoline differentials climbed 2.50 cents per gallon on Friday, extending the week's gains on tight supply, traders said.

"With (wholesale) prices down so much, everybody is loading up on cheap gas," a Midwest trader said of Group Three's overall hike this week of 10.75 cents per gallon to about 9.00 cents over the September RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

"It's more filling of storage rather than true demand," the trader said. "Retailers are making a ton of money right now.

Another trader said the boost stems from record-low inventories along the Magellan Midstream Partners ( MMP.N ) pipeline system.

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained 0.75 cent per gallon on Friday in pre-weekend buying a day after jumping nearly 3.00 cents per gallon as the previous five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on a shortened Colonial Pipeline scheduling window.

Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 0.75 cent on Friday as its latest cycle scheduled on the Colonial.

Valero Energy Corp ( VLO.N ) continued to bring units damaged by a fire two weeks ago back up to service at its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery, the company said Friday. [ID:nWNAB1282]

In New York Harbor trade, August RBOB continued to trade within established ranges, while the first CBOB trades of the week were reported done. Prompt CBOB was heard done at a slight discount to the screen, which was somewhat stronger than the deals reported done a week ago.

Harbor distillates were quiet, with only jet fuel heard done at 10.00 cents over the September heating oil futures contract on NYMEX.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 48 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 5.75, 5.60 and 4.50 cents under September RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 47 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.35 and 1.25 cents over the September heating oil screen, down 0.75 cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 48 54-grade jet fuel gained a quarter cent to talk at 6.25/7.25 cent over.

Heating oil for Cycle 48 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of 6.00 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Prompt F2 RBOB was heard done at 4.00 cents over and was talked at either side of that level. Any-August F2 RBOB was called 2.00/2.50 cents over, unchanged on the day.

Prompt CBOB was done at 0.50 cent under, while any-August CBOB was done at 1.50 cents under.

Prompt H2 premium RBOB was pegged at 28.00/29.00 cents over, with no deals reported done.

Prompt heating oil continued to be talked at a half cent

under the screen, while any-August barrels were pegged closer to a penny under.

Prompt ULSD was called 5.50/6.00 cents over, unchanged on the day, as well.

Prompt jet fuel was heard one at 10.00 cents over and was pegged at either side of that level.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was done at 8.50 and 9.00 cents over September RBOB futures, up 2.50 cents. Chicago gasoline talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over, up a quarter cent.

Chicago ULSD talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over the September heating oil board, up half a cent, while Group Three ULSD gained a quarter cent to talk at 6.50/7.00 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jonathan Leff)