* Earthquake had no impact on Harbor product markets

* Hurricane Irene might affect September Harbor products

(Recasts, updates with end-day prices and commentary)

NEW YORK, Aug 23 Chicago gasoline differentials spiked 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday on rumors that Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) was buying because a key unit remained down for work at one of its refineries that supplies the region, traders said.

Marathon did not immediately respond to requests for comment about longer-than-expected planned work on a shut gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 212,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

But traders said differentials jumped on the rumor, which "are finding credence on word that Marathon is suspending unbranded rack sales," a Midwest trader said. [ID:nWEN7489]

Also, a compressor was shut down after an upset early Tuesday at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana. [ID:nWEN7470]

Another trader in the region said the spike also could stem from lack of sellers.

Earlier on Tuesday a Midwest trader noted that a late-season supply bubble had developed in the region, boosting both Chicago and Group Three gasoline differentials relative to the New York Mercantile Exchange's RBOB futures contract.

"This could pop at any time," a Midwest trader said of the bubble closing out the summer driving season. "But it is probably with us out to month-end."

A compressor was shut down after an upset early Tuesday at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana. [ID:nWEN7470]

The refinery problem did not have a direct impact on production, but likely boosted markets on a psychological basis, sources said.

Meanwhile, the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Irene on the weekend on the U.S. East Coast had an impact on forward refined products markets in the New York Harbor, but there was no such impact on prompt August trade, said traders. Instead, buyers and sellers attempted to wrap up their August business before the end of the month.

Hurricane Irene was forecast to increase in size to a Category 3 storm by Friday morning, with sustained winds above 100 miles per hour. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warned Tuesday that the entire U.S. East Coast, from Florida to New England could be at risk from the storm. [ID:nN1E77M0H0]

The port servicing the 350,000 bpd Hovensa LLC refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, was reopened Monday afternoon following the passage of Hurricane Irene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Refinery operations were not impacted by the storm. [ID:nWNAB1817]

There was no Harbor market impact from Colonial Pipeline's decision to shut its main refined products pipelines north of Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution following the earthquake that struck in Virginia in the afternoon on Tuesday. [ID:nWEN7487]

On the Gulf Coast, jet fuel differentials slipped a penny early Tuesday, but later rebounded to be flat with Monday's levels as its latest five-day lifting cycle was scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. The Colonial transports refined products to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast.

Gulf conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped half a penny in late-day trading.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 48 conventional M2 gasoline was pegged at 6.00/5.50 cents under September RBOB futures, steady with Monday.

Cycle 48 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was flat, done at 1.50 and 1.60 cents over the September heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 48 54-grade jet fuel fell a penny to 5.00/6.00 cents over and later rebounded to end the day at 6.00/7.00 cents over.

Scheduling Cycle 48 heating oil was unchanged at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 4.50 cents over, up a half cent, while any-August F2 RBOB was heard done at 2.75 and 3.00 cents over, also up a half cent.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.50/3.00 cents over October RBOB futures. Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked at 2.00/2.35 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-August M2 conventional gasoline was heard done at 2.25 cents under, modestly stronger on the day.

Prompt CBOB was pegged at 7.50/7.00 cents under, while any-August barrels were called either side of 8.00 cents under.

Early September CBOB was heard done at 1.00 cent under October RBOB futures, with notional offers seen at 0.50 cent under. Any-September CBOB was talked at 4.00/3.00 cents under.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at 17.25/17.75 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was done at 28.00 cents over.

Prompt premium CBOB was talked at either side of 18.00 cents over. September premium CBOB was offered at 24.00 cents over, seeking buyers.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.25 cents under, about a half cent weaker. Prompt low sulfur diesel was heard done at 1.00 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt any-August ULSD was was offered at 4.25 cents over, with notional bids seen at 3.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel inched up to be talked at either side of 11.00 cents over, while kerosene was called 15.50/16.50 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G3> <0#P-MC>

Chicago Cycle 3 gasoline climbed 5.00 cents to 11.00/13.00 cents over September RBOB futures, while Group Three gasoline held steady at 8.00/9.00 cents over.

Chicago ULSD rose a penny to 5.00/6.00 cents over the September heating oil board. Group Three ULSD fell a quarter cent to 6.50/7.00 cents over.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)