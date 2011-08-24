* Midwest gasoline slips as NYMEX RBOB spread narrows

* Harbor markets shrug off Philly refinery fire

(Updates with end-day prices)

HOUSTON, Aug 24 Midwest gasoline differentials slipped on Wednesday, paring recent gains, as the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) lost some of its premium against the October contract, traders said.

Group Three gasoline differentials fell 1.50 cents per gallon and Chicago gasoline slid a half cent on Wednesday, according to trade sources.

"The spread has firmed up," said a Midwest trader noting the mid-morning rally of the October RBOB gasoline contract after a fire early on Wednesday at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia narrowed its spread with the September contract. The latter is set to expire next week.

Chicago gasoline differentials jumped 5.00 cents per gallon on Tuesday on talk that Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC.N ) increased buying as a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 212,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, remained offline following a fire last week.

Marathon did not specify on Wednesday when the unit is likely to come back online. [ID:nN1E77N0UU]

New York Harbor gasoline and distillate markets were mostly quiet on Wednesday despite the Philadelphia refinery fire and Hurricane Irene's path toward the East Coast, where the storm is expected to make landfall this weekend. [ID:nN1E77N00M]

Sunoco said on Wednesday that a crude unit at the refinery was running at reduced rates. [ID:nWEN7522]

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials slipped 1.25 cents per gallon as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, which transports refined products to the U.S. Northeast.

The slip also came after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Gulf Coast gasoline stocks gained 1.9 million barrels last week, driving an overall U.S. gain of 1.35 million barrels to 211.4 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Midwest gasoline stocks fell by 322,000 barrels, and East Coast inventories fell by 18,000 barrels, the EIA said.

The Gulf Coast also drove last week's 1.7 million-barrel increase in U.S. distillate stocks to 155.69 million barrels, the EIA data showed, with a gain of 2.15 million barrels in the region. East Coast distillate stocks rose by 439,000 barrels, and Midwest distillates fell by 401,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped by 0.75 cent per gallon after the data was released on Wednesday. Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also showed a slight dip of 0.25 cent per gallon, but that likely reflected Colonial pipeline scheduling as well, traders said.

U.S. refinery utilization rose by 1.2 percentage points to 90.3 percent last week at the tail-end of the summer driving season, the EIA said.

Of markets east of the Rockies, the Gulf Coast saw the largest hike in utilization, rising 2.8 percentage points to 93 percent. The hike in part reflected the restart of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at BP Plc's ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) 406,570 (bpd) refinery in Texas City, Texas, as well as the return of an alkylation unit at ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 247,000 bpd refinery in Sweeny, Texas.

East Coast refinery utilization gained 1.4 percentage points to 81.8 percent. Midwest utilization slipped 0.2 percentage points to 90.6 percent, reflecting the FCCU shutdown at Marathon's Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 48 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 6.25, 6.50 and 7.00 cents under September RBOB futures, down 1.25 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 48 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.25 and 1.40 cents over the September heating oil screen, down a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 48 54-grade jet fuel was pegged at 5.25/6.25 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 49 heating oil was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was within range at 4.25/ 4.50 cents over, while any-August F2 RBOB was heard done at late Tuesday levels of 3.00 cents over.

Second-half September F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.50/3.00 cents over October RBOB futures. Ratable October F4 RBOB was talked within range at 2.25/2.50 cents over November RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-August M2 conventional gasoline was heard done at 2.25 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Prompt CBOB was a quarter cent lower at 7.00 cents under.

Distillates in the Harbor market were seen steady on Wednesday with ULSD at 4.00 cents over the September heating oil futures.

Harbor heating oil fell a quarter cent to 1.50 cents under. Prompt low sulfur diesel was steady at 1.00 cent over.

Prompt jet fuel was flat at either side of 11.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 7.00 cents over the September RBOB gasoline futures while Chicago gasoline was a half cent lower at 11.00/12.00 cents over October futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago was flat at 5.00/6.00 cents over October heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was a half cent lower at 6.50 cents over September futures. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)