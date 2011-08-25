* Harbor F4 RBOB shows gains
* Group Three gasoline down as demand wanes
* Gulf gasoline, ULSD up as refineries have power blip
HOUSTON, Aug 25 - New York Harbor gasoline
markets jumped by nearly a penny per gallon or more on Thursday
on higher prompt and forward buying interest as Hurricane Irene
approached the U.S. East Coast.
Gulf Coast conventional gasoline differentials gained
nearly 2.00 cents per gallon and ultra-low sulfur diesel
differentials jumped a penny per gallon as traders anticipated
increased shipping needs in the Harbor post-Irene.
A brief power blip that affected three refineries in the
Gulf region contributed to the increase, traders said.
In the Harbor, prompt-loading F2 RBOB barges were reported
done at 5.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's
September RBOB futures contract, up 0.75 cent, while any-August
barrels gained 1.25 cents.
"This is what happens when prices go up: buyers get scarce,"
said a seasoned East Coast gasoline trader.
September RBOB futures soared Thursday, briefly trading
10.00 cents higher on the day, as futures traders speculated on
potential product shortages stemming from Irene's expected
arrival in the Harbor region.
Irene, a Category 3 hurricane, was expected to sweep up to
North Carolina on Saturday before heading up the rest of the
U.S. Atlantic seaboard. [ID:nN1E77O0RJ]
The U.S. Coast Guard has yet to implement any restrictions
on ship traffic in New York Harbor due to Hurricane Irene but
was monitoring the storm, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
[ID:nN1E77O19Q]
Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials gained
1.75 cents per gallon on Thursday to trade at a premium of more
than 7.25 cents over October NYMEX RBOB, while ultra-low sulfur
diesel differentials gained a penny per gallon, traders said.
A Gulf trader attributed the surge to Irene's approach on
anticipation that the Harbor market could need more refined
products shipped from the Gulf Coast.
Space is limited on the Colonial Pipeline for the current
gasoline shipping cycle, which was allocated this week.
[ID:nEMS3Z2HRP]
Traders also said a brief power blip on Thursday that
affected three refineries in Texas City, Texas, contributed to
the boost. [ID:nN1E77O15D]
The three refineries in Texas City are BP Plc's (BP.L)
(BP.N) 406,570 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, Valero Energy Corp's
(VLO.N) 225,000 bpd plant and Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N)
76,000 bpd plant.
All three were operating normally shortly after the
glitch.
In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell a penny per
gallon on Thursday on back of weaker demand and as traders sold
off barrels anticipating discounted prices once the September
RBOB gasoline futures contract expires on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
Demand has shrunk in the region as the summer driving
season nears its end.
"In some districts schools have started back and 'real'
demand related to summer has waned," a Midwest trader said.
Also, the September RBOB futures contract was trading at a
premium to the October contract, exerting more downward
pressure on differentials, traders said. They said the price of
gasoline would slide as the Group Three market switches to the
next cycle at the end of the month.
"As we get closer to the end of August, shippers want to
hold as little inventory as possible," another Midwest trader
said.
Midwest products markets shrugged off news of a fire at
Marathon's 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, Michigan, caused by
a partial power loss. [ID:nWEN7562]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Newly prompt Cycle 49 conventional M2 gasoline was seen
done at 6.00, 6.25 and 7.25 cents over October RBOB futures, up
1.75 cents.
Newly prompt Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 1.75, 1.85 and 1.90 cents over the October heating
oil screen, up a penny.
Cycle 49 54-grade jet fuel fell a quarter cent early on
Thursday but later rebounded to trade at 5.50 and 5.75 cents
over, unchanged from Wednesday's levels.
Heating oil for Cycle 49 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents
under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was talked at 2.50/2.00
cents under, unchanged on the day.
Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 5.00 cents over, loading Aug.
25-26, up 0.75 cent on the day.
Any-August F2 RBOB was pegged at 3.75/4.25 cents over, up
1.25 cents.
Second-half September F4 RBOB was heard done at 3.50 cents
over October RBOB futures, up a penny from Wednesday's levels.
Ratable October F4 RBOB was offered at 2.50 cents over November
RBOB futures with notional buying interest heard at 2.00 cents
over.
Any-August heating oil was talked at either side of 1.50
cents under, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.75/1.25
cents over.
Any-August ULSD was called 3.75/4.25 cents over.
Any-August jet fuel was talked at 10.50/11.50 cents over,
with no deals reported done.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Group Three gasoline fell a cent a gallon to 5.50/6.50
cents over the September RBOB gasoline contract while cycle 3
Chicago gasoline was unchanged at 11.00 cents over October
futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 0.75 cent to
5.75/6.75 over October heating oil futures as the harvest
season approaches.
Group Three ULSD was unchanged at 6.25/6.75 cents over
September futures.
