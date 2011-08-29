* Harbor any-August gasoline up in thin, post-Irene trade

* Gulf gasoline retreats after storm

HOUSTON, Aug 29 Any-August F2 RBOB differentials in the New York Harbor surged 6.00 cents per gallon on Monday with at least one deal done as the region recovered from Hurricane Irene.

The storm hit New Jersey and New York on Sunday, having prompted energy infrastructure such as refineries, oil storage and terminals to shut down or cut back on operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the harbor resumed normal operations on Monday, while refineries and oil storage and terminal facilities did the same. [ID:nN1E77S0UO]

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) planned to restart its 238,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey on Monday, a source familiar with refinery operations said. [ID:nN1E77S0WS]

Other regional refineries that cut rates without shutting down said they were ramping back up or had resumed planned levels except for Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 335,000-bpd Philadelphia plant, where a crude unit was down due to flooding, a source familiar with refinery operations said. [ID:nN1E77S0P3]

Prior to the deal on any-August F2 RBOB, brokers and end-users scrambled for information.

"I think people are still trying to figure out what to do," a veteran harbor trader said. "There are a lot of conflicting stories, some guys coming back, some not ... it's hard to know what's right."

And despite the strong end-August trade, other gasoline markets in the region talked within established ranges, albeit thinly.

Harbor distillate trade also was thin, with jet fuel weaker by a quarter cent per gallon after Irene forced cancellations of more than 12,000 flights in the Northeast.

New York-area airports reopened on Monday as airlines gradually restored more flights throughout the region. [ID:nN1E77R0FZ]

On the Gulf Coast, conventional M2 gasoline differentials pared last week's gains, falling 1.25 cents per gallon as Irene's effects on the U.S. Northeast energy infrastructure were not as serious as expected.

Gulf gasoline differentials gained 2.25 cents per gallon last week in the run-up to the storm's landfall, as traders anticipated increased needs to ship refined products to the region from the Gulf.

"Irene has come and gone, and didn't leave such huge footprints after all," a Gulf trader said.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline fell a little more than 2.00 cents a gallon as the expiry of the September RBOB gasoline futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange drew close.

Group Three gasoline is trading against the September RBOB contract, which had a 13.00-cent premium over the October contract at midday and is set to expire on Wednesday.

Chicago gasoline was seen steady at late-Friday levels, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 49 conventional M2 gasoline was seen done at 6.00, 6.25 and 6.50 cents over October RBOB futures, down 1.25 cents.

Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.25 and 1.35 cents over the October heating oil screen, down half a penny.

Cycle 49 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 5.25 and 5.00 cents over, down half a cent.

Scheduling heating oil for Cycle 49 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-August F2 RBOB was heard done at 12.00 cents over, up 6.00 cents.

Early September F2 RBOB continued to be talked at either side of 4.00 cents over.

Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.25/1.75 cents under.

Any August CBOB was heard done at 4.75 cents under, within established ranges.

Any-August heating oil was talked at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, while ULSD for the same timing was called 5.00/5.50 cents over.

Any-August jet fuel was pegged at 10.50/11.00 cents over, a quarter cent weaker than Friday's settlement.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was 2.15 cents lower at 4.35 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures.

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was steady at 21.00/22.00 cents over October futures.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago rose just under 0.40 cent to 6.00/6.75 cents over while Group Three ULSD was steady at 6.50/7.00 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan, Janet McGurty and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)