NEW YORK, Aug 30 Despite a strong showing on the New York Mercantile Exchange's September RBOB futures contract on Tuesday, there was little activity in the New York Harbor gasoline to match those lofty values.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) began the restart process of its 238,000 barrels-per-day Linden, New Jersey, refinery early this week. This was likely to take some pressure off the market, which saw differentials to the futures screen soar on Monday due to panic-buying. [ID:nWEN7727]

Traders said the market for gasoline was better offered than bid for any-August material, with offers for F2 RBOB heard at 10.00 cents over the screen and notional buying interest seen closer to 9.00 cents over.

The market had surged in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene as traders tried to determine where they stood for the balance of August and early September timings.

Harbor distillates continued to converge with the NYMEX heating oil futures contract, with any-August heating oil talked a half cent stronger at either side of 0.25 cent under and jet fuel pegged at 10.00/11.00 cents over.

On the Gulf Coast, cash conventional gasoline and most distillate differentials slipped as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

The Colonial, which transports refined products from the Gulf to the U.S. Northeast, was fully serving customers in the New York Harbor and Linden, New Jersey, after Hurricane Irene brought flooding and power outages to the region over the weekend.

Gulf Coast conventional M2 gasoline differentials fell half a penny per gallon, while differentials for ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel fell half a penny and a penny per gallon, respectively.

Space is limited on the Colonial's main gasoline line to the U.S. Northeast because of allocations this month, but no such restrictions have been imposed on the main distillate line since mid-July.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline lost more ground on Tuesday, falling another 2.00 cents as the September RBOB gasoline futures contract rallied a day before its expiry.

Group Three gasoline is trading against the September RBOB contract, which had a 14.00-cent premium over the October contract at midday Tuesday as traders watched another hurricane approach the U.S. Eastern seaboard.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 49 conventional summer-grade M2 gasoline was seen done at 6.00, 5.75 and 5.50 cents over October RBOB futures, down half a penny. The transitional summer-to-winter M3 grade was seen done at 5.00 cents over and at 4.35 cents over for a Cycle 51-53 package.

Scheduling Cycle 49 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel fell half a penny with deals done at 1.00, 0.65. 0.60 and 0.50 cents over the October heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 49 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 3.25 cents over, down a penny.

Newly prompt Cycle 50 heating oil was flat at 4.75/4.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-August F2 RBOB was talked at 9.00/10.00 cents over September, down a half cent.

Early September F2 RBOB continued to be talked at either side of 4.00 cents over, while a cargo of Sep 8-12 F2 RBOB was heard on offer at 6.00 cents over.

Any-August M2 conventional gasoline was pegged at 2.25/1.75 cents under, unchanged on the day.

Any August CBOB was pegged at 5.00/4.50 cents under, unchanged.

Any-August heating oil was talked at 0.50 cents under to flat to the screen, while ULSD for the same timing was called 5.00/5.50 cents over.

Any-August jet fuel was pegged at 10.00/11.00 cents over, a half cent weaker.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was 2.00 cents lower, with bids heard at 1.75 cents over and offers at 3.00 cents over September RBOB gasoline futures.

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was also lower, down about 0.75 cent at 20.50/21.00 cents over October futures.

ULSD in Chicago was steady at 6.00 cents over while Group Three ULSD was steady at 6.50/7.00 cents over.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)