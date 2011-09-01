* Harbor RBOB rallies, up 9.00 cents after Irene

* Gulf gasoline up as traders watch storm threat

* Group Three gasoline up on cycle change, Gulf rally

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Prompt RBOB gasoline in the New York Harbor soared on Thursday on refinery outages and problems at harbor terminals in the wake of Hurricane Irene.

Harbor F2 RBOB unfinished gasoline rose 9.00 cents a gallon as it shifted to trading against the October futures contract.

"There's a lot of buying this morning," a harbor trader said, explaining the market had risen from 16.00 cents over -- Wednesday's settlement -- to 25.00 cents over in the first few hours of trade. By midday, however, the intensity of the trading activity had subsided.

Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) began restarting a 200,000-barrels-per-day crude distillation unit on Wednesday in the Girard Point section of its 330,000-bpd Philadelphia refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said, along with restarting other units at the plant. [ID:nN1E77U27Q]

Adding to the rally. Colonial Pipeline shut its main lines in the Northeast following an aftershock Thursday from last week's earthquake in Virginia [ID:nL4EK131M]

Gulf M2 conventional gasoline jumped 3.00 cents a gallon earlier on Thursday as traders fretted over the tropical cyclone looming over the U.S. Gulf Coast and its potential damage to regional energy infrastructure but basis fell 2.00 cents a gallon from initial highs by mid-day.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the low pressure area over the central Gulf and moving northwestward had a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

"Sellers are a bit gun-shy in front of the long weekend with a potential storm developing," a Gulf trader said explaining the rally.

Gasoline in the Midwest Group Three market also rallied on Thursday, as the newly prompt September barrels rose about 2.50 cents a gallon on the day following the rise in the Gulf market and change in cycle.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 50 conventional M2 gasoline was done once at 8.00 cents over the October RBOB futures earlier on Thursday as traders kept a close eye on the looming storm in the region but fell to about 6.00 cents over at mid-day, up a penny on the day.

Cycle 50 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was done at 0.25 cents over the October heating oil screen but later fell to 0.25 cents under, down a penny.

Cycle 50 54-grade jet fuel was steady, done at 3.50 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 50 was within range at 5.00/4.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of flat to the screen, up 2.25 cents Wednesday.

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 25.00 cents over, up 9.00 cents, while any-September F4 RBOB was talked at 3.00/4.00 cents over.

Prompt 328 grade CBOB was done at 15.25 cents over, up 15.00 cents from Wednesday.

Prompt V2 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of 20.00 cents over, while prompt H2 premium RBOB was called 29.50/30.50 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 1.25/0.75 cents under, while ULSD was pegged at 5.50/6.00 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was called modestly stronger at 11.00/12.00 cents over and kerosene was talked at either side of 16.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was bid at 16.50 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures and offered much higher at 19.00 cents over futures.

Chicago gasoline was seen steady at 20.50/21.50 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose about 0.12 cent to 6.25/6.50 cents over October heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD was seen a half cent lower at 5.25/5.75 cents over.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)