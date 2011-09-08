* Group Three gasoline down a penny a gallon

* Gulf distillates fall a cent a gallon

* Harbor distillates weaken across the board

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Group Three gasoline differentials slipped for the third straight day this week as supply conditions improved in the region, traders said.

Gasoline in the Group Three market was seen a penny a gallon lower on Thursday, bringing differentials to their lowest level in more than 14 weeks, Reuters data shows.

Traders said barrels diverted from regional pipelines are arriving in the market as the summer driving season draws to a close, pushing differentials lower. Weekly government data showed on Thursday the Midwest region last week logged the first gasoline-stock build in six weeks.

Chicago gasoline, which is trading transitional summer to winter grade barrels, was seen steady on Thursday.

Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials slipped on Thursday, down about a penny a gallon, as traders brought excess stock to the market after Tropical storm Lee came ashore and weakened over the weekend.

Distillate differentials also weakened across the board in the New York Harbor as buyers backed away from offers despite a draw in regional inventories because of weaker demand, a trader said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory data release showed the country's distillate stocks gained 709,000 barrels to 156.7 million barrels, bolstered by increases of 1.46 million barrels on the Gulf Coast and 659,000 barrels in the Midwest.

East Coast distillate stocks, however, fell 454,000 barrel in Irene's wake.

Gasoline stocks unexpectedly rose last week by 199,000 barrels to 208.84 million barrels. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks led the hike, with an 858,000 barrels build last week. Midwest gasoline stocks rose by 404,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks in the East Coast region logged the largest dip, down by 835,000 barrels, as refiners shut plants because of Hurricane Irene and marine terminals remained closed for most of last week.

East Coast refinery utilization fell a whopping 25.7 percentage points last week after Conoco shut its 238,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery and Sunoco shut units at its 355,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery. [ID:nN1E77R03B]

This pulled U.S. refinery utilization 0.2 percentage points lower to 89 percent, the EIA said.

However, Gulf Coast utilization rate rose 2.4 percentage points to the highest on record last week at 94.2 percent and Midwest utilization rose 1.2 percentage points to 91.5 percent, the highest in a month.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling cycle 51 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.50 cent over October RBOB futures, up a half cent.

Scheduling cycle 51 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.15, 1.40 and 1.50 cents under the October heating oil screen, down about a penny.

Newly prompt cycle 52 54-grade jet fuel was seen steady around 1.00 cent over.

Cycle 52 heating oil talked at 5.25/4.75 cents under, up a half cent.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 18.25 cents over and was talked at either side of that level, up a penny from Wednesday's level.

Prompt F4 RBOB was heard done at 4.75 cents over, while mid-September barrels were pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over. Any-September F4 RBOB was talked at 1.50/1.75 cents over, modestly weaker.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was called 1.00/1.50 cents over December RBOB futures. Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.75/0.25 cents under January RBOB futures.

Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was done at 8.25/8.75 cents over, while any-September M4 RBOB was heard done at 8.00 cents over.

Prompt CBOB was talked at either side of 8.00 cents over, while prompt 328-grade CBOB was heard done at 14.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was heard one at 1.35 cents under and was called either side of that level, modestly weaker. Prompt low sulfur diesel was offered at 1.00 cent under, seeking buyers.

Prompt ULSD was done at 4.35 and 4.25 cents over, while any-September barrels changed hands at 4.40 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was offered at 6.50 cents over, seeking buyers, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 17.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline fell a penny per gallon to 11.25/12.25 cents over October RBOB gasoline futures while Chicago gasoline was steady at 11.25 cents over futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three was about 0.10 cent lower at 4.00/4.25 cents over October heating oil futures while Chicago ULSD was seen a penny lower at 4.25/5.25 cents over.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by David Gregorio)