* Group Three gasoline down a penny a gallon
* Gulf distillates fall a cent a gallon
* Harbor distillates weaken across the board
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Group Three gasoline
differentials slipped for the third straight day this week as
supply conditions improved in the region, traders said.
Gasoline in the Group Three market was seen a penny a
gallon lower on Thursday, bringing differentials to their
lowest level in more than 14 weeks, Reuters data shows.
Traders said barrels diverted from regional pipelines are
arriving in the market as the summer driving season draws to a
close, pushing differentials lower. Weekly government data
showed on Thursday the Midwest region last week logged the
first gasoline-stock build in six weeks.
Chicago gasoline, which is trading transitional summer to
winter grade barrels, was seen steady on Thursday.
Gulf Coast ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) differentials
slipped on Thursday, down about a penny a gallon, as traders
brought excess stock to the market after Tropical storm Lee
came ashore and weakened over the weekend.
Distillate differentials also weakened across the board in
the New York Harbor as buyers backed away from offers despite a
draw in regional inventories because of weaker demand, a trader
said.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly
inventory data release showed the country's distillate stocks
gained 709,000 barrels to 156.7 million barrels, bolstered by
increases of 1.46 million barrels on the Gulf Coast and 659,000
barrels in the Midwest.
East Coast distillate stocks, however, fell 454,000 barrel
in Irene's wake.
Gasoline stocks unexpectedly rose last week by 199,000
barrels to 208.84 million barrels. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks
led the hike, with an 858,000 barrels build last week. Midwest
gasoline stocks rose by 404,000 barrels. [EIA/S]
Gasoline stocks in the East Coast region logged the largest
dip, down by 835,000 barrels, as refiners shut plants because
of Hurricane Irene and marine terminals remained closed for
most of last week.
East Coast refinery utilization fell a whopping 25.7
percentage points last week after Conoco shut its 238,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Bayway refinery and Sunoco shut units at
its 355,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery. [ID:nN1E77R03B]
This pulled U.S. refinery utilization 0.2 percentage points
lower to 89 percent, the EIA said.
However, Gulf Coast utilization rate rose 2.4 percentage
points to the highest on record last week at 94.2 percent and
Midwest utilization rose 1.2 percentage points to 91.5 percent,
the highest in a month.
For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Scheduling cycle 51 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.50 cent
over October RBOB futures, up a half cent.
Scheduling cycle 51 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 1.15, 1.40 and 1.50 cents under the October
heating oil screen, down about a penny.
Newly prompt cycle 52 54-grade jet fuel was seen steady
around 1.00 cent over.
Cycle 52 heating oil talked at 5.25/4.75 cents under, up a
half cent.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F2 RBOB was done at 18.25 cents over and was talked
at either side of that level, up a penny from Wednesday's
level.
Prompt F4 RBOB was heard done at 4.75 cents over, while
mid-September barrels were pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over.
Any-September F4 RBOB was talked at 1.50/1.75 cents over,
modestly weaker.
Ratable November F5 RBOB was called 1.00/1.50 cents over
December RBOB futures. Ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at
0.75/0.25 cents under January RBOB futures.
Prompt M2 conventional gasoline was done at 8.25/8.75 cents
over, while any-September M4 RBOB was heard done at 8.00 cents
over.
Prompt CBOB was talked at either side of 8.00 cents over,
while prompt 328-grade CBOB was heard done at 14.00 cents
over.
Prompt heating oil was heard one at 1.35 cents under and
was called either side of that level, modestly weaker. Prompt
low sulfur diesel was offered at 1.00 cent under, seeking
buyers.
Prompt ULSD was done at 4.35 and 4.25 cents over, while
any-September barrels changed hands at 4.40 cents over.
Prompt jet fuel was offered at 6.50 cents over, seeking
buyers, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 17.00 cents
over.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Group Three gasoline fell a penny per gallon to 11.25/12.25
cents over October RBOB gasoline futures while Chicago gasoline
was steady at 11.25 cents over futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three was about 0.10 cent
lower at 4.00/4.25 cents over October heating oil futures while
Chicago ULSD was seen a penny lower at 4.25/5.25 cents over.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by
David Gregorio)