* Chicago ULSD up just under 3.00 cents a gallon

* Enbridge shut Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude pipeline

* Prompt RBOB rallies in Harbor on Trainer shutdown

Oct 3 Cash diesel differentials in Chicago rallied on Monday after Enbridge Inc ( ENB.N ) shut its Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude pipeline which supplies Midwest refineries, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in Chicago rose 2.75 cents a gallon to 6.50 cents over November heating oil futures earlier in the day but pared gains and ended at 5.00/6.00 cents over.

Enbridge Inc ( ENB.N ) shut its Oklahoma-to-Illinois crude pipeline, which supplies Midwest refineries just as the autumn corn and bean harvest picked up.

"It's a season when farm demand will be strong so any refinery cutback will be more severe on diesel prices," a Midwest trader said.

The 231,000 barrel-per-day crude line was shut as a precaution after a section under the Mississippi River was found uncovered, Enbridge said in a statement. [nN1E792149]

In the New York Harbor, prompt gasoline differentials jumped to the highest since Sept. 9 in a continued reaction to the shutdown of ConocoPhillips' COP.N 185,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

Prompt F4 RBOB traded at 9.00 and 9.25 cents per gallon over November RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 3.50 cents from Friday's settlement, as buyers locked up barrels in the first five days of the new trading month.

While shipments of gasoline headed to the U.S. Atlantic Coast from Northwest Europe, traders noted that the arrival timings likely would not match prompt needs, which pushed differentials higher.

New York Harbor heating oil supplies, meanwhile, appeared to be well-stocked as differentials were seen mostly lower for prompt barrels.

Friday's fire in a crude distillation unit at Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, east of Houston helped support cash products in the Gulf Coast market.

M3 gasoline differentials dipped early on Monday, paring most of Friday's late-day gains as the well-supplied region digested news of the refinery's shutdown. However, differentials rebounded and ended the day up by 0.75 cent per gallon at 3.00 cents over November RBOB futures on the NYMEX, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials extended Friday's gains with an increase of 0.75 cent a gallon.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials also gained 1.50 cents per gallon to about 7.50 cents over November NYMEX heating oil on a host of factors, including thin liquidity in a market, a veteran Gulf jet fuel trader said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.75, 2.00, 2.25 and 3.00 cents over November RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent.

Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 3.25 and 3.50 cents over the November heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent.

Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel was bid at 7.25 over, up about 1.50 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 56 heating oil rose 0.50 cent to 3.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was called 9.00/9.50 cents over, up 3.50 cents from Friday. F4 RBOB barrels loading by Oct. 20 were heard done at 3.75 cents over and talked at either side of that level. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 9.25/9.75 cents over, up slightly, while prompt M4 material was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over, up a half cent.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard on offer at 28.00 cents over, seeking a buyer.

Prompt heating oil was done at 0.50 cent under and was talked at either side of that level, while any-October barrels were called 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen.

Prompt ULSD was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were heard done at 7.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over, up a penny, while kerosene was called 11.00/12.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon in afternoon trading on Monday to 7.00/8.00 cents over November RBOB gasoline futures, in a short-term squeeze as sellers left the market.

Chicago gasoline was slightly higher at 6.00/7.00 cents over futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose 1.75 cents a gallon to 5.00/6.00 cents over November heating oil futures, after trading earlier at 6.50 cents over.

Group Three ULSD was within range at 6.25/6.50 cents over.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)