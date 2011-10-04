* Ozark crude pipeline supplies Wood River refinery

* Gulf gasoline rises on pipe scheduling, refinery problem

* Harbor gasoline markets weaken

Oct 4 Cash gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in Chicago were buoyed on Tuesday by the shutdown of Enbridge's ( ENB.TO ) Ozark crude pipeline, which supplies Cenovus' 306,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

Chicago gasoline rose a cent per gallon to 7.50 cents over November RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and ultra-low sulfur diesel in the market was seen slightly stronger, up a half cent to 6.50 cents over November heating oil futures.

The 231,000 bpd crude line was shut as a precaution after a section under the Mississippi River was found uncovered, Enbridge said in a statement. [ID:nN1E792149]

Group Three gasoline and diesel differentials extended gains on Tuesday, tracing differential hikes in the Gulf Coast market.

Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cents to 8.25 cents over November RBOB futures. ULSD initially rose to 7.75 cents over November heating oil futures in early trade but later retreated to 6.75 cents over.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials extended Monday's gains both on fallout from a recent crude distillation unit fire at a Texas refinery and the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduling to move on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

The fire occurred Friday afternoon at Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, east of Houston, prompting the company to shut down the plant.

M3 differentials rose by a penny to 4.50 cents over November NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

Part of that boost stemmed from pipeline scheduling, as space is limited on the Colonial because of allocations, traders said. The Colonial transports refined products from the Gulf Coast to the U.S. Northeast.

New York Harbor gasoline markets edged lower as buyers backed away from sellers' price ideas. Few deals were done, but prompt F4 RBOB was pegged about a penny weaker and prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 1.50 cents softer.

Meanwhile, Hovensa LLC's 350,000 bpd St. Croix U.S. Virgin Islands refinery is slated to undergo planned maintenance in Q4 2011. [ID:nN1E7930DG]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 56 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.25 and 4.50 cents over, up about a penny.

Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 3.50 cents over, flat with Monday's levels.

Scheduling Cycle 56 54-grade jet fuel slipped 0.75 cent to talk at 6.25/7.25 cents over.

Newly prompt Cycle 57 heating oil fell a quarter cent to 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline was called 8.00/8.50 cents over, down a penny from Monday. F4 barrels loading by Oct. 10 were talked at 9.25/10.00 cents over, while F4 RBOB barrels loading by Oct. 20 were pegged at 6.75/7.25 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was called 1.75/2.25 cents over, down by 1.50 cents.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 8.00 cents over, down 1.50 cents, while prompt M4 material was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard on offer at 28.00 cents over, seeking a buyer.

Prompt heating oil talked at either side of 0.50 cent under and, while any-October barrels were 1.00/0.50 cent under, down about a half cent.

Prompt ULSD was talked at 7.00/7.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 7.75 cents over.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 9.00 cents over, while kerosene was called 11.00/12.00 cents over. Ultra-low sulfur kerosene was talked at 16.00/17.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline rose a cent to 7.50 cents over, while Group Three gasoline rose 0.75 cent to 8.25 cents over.

ULSD in Chicago rose a half cent to 6.00/7.00 cents over and Group Three ULSD was heard at 6.50/7.00 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Alden Bentley)