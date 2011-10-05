* East Coast refinery work, shutdowns squeezing supply

* Chicago diesel retreats after pipeline restart

* Gulf gasoline down on new cycle

Oct 5 Gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor edged up on Wednesday on news of maintenance work at a Pennsylvania refinery days after another slated to close or be sold

Prompt F4 RBOB differentials climbed 3.00 cents per gallon to 12.50 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract as buyers snapped up increasingly scarce ba

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline also rose nearly 4.00 cents per gallon to 13.25 cents over, traders said, and premium RBOB and conventional grades rose by similar amounts as few barge loads or pipeline barrels were on offer.

"Cash RBOB in the Harbor has been very strong again," a Harbor trader said, "Refineries are closing for turnarounds or for good."

The trader referred to Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) shutdown of a crude unit and a reformer -- the former for unplanned work, the latter for planned work -- for two weeks at its 178,000 bpd Marcus

That news came days after ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) announced it had ceased crude processing at its 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, [ID:nWNAB9801] which had already begun tighten

Both refineries, as well as Sunoco's 335,000 bpd Philadelphia plant, are targeted to either be sold or shuttered by the companies.

In the Midwest, Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials reversed gains on Wednesday as a new cycle started trading following the restart of a crude line that supplies a regional refi

Cycle 2 ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 1.75 cents a gallon to 4.25/5.25 cents over the November heating oil contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, more than paring Tuesday's quarter-cent gain.

Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) restarted the Oklahoma-to-Illinois pipeline on Tuesday. [ID:nWEN9084]

The line supplies ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) joint-venture 362,000 bpd refinery in Wood River, Illinois.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials were seen about a 1.50 cents per gallon lower than Tuesday's settlement at 4.00 cents over November NYMEX RBOB as trading focused on a new five

Yet differentials held about half a cent per gallon of Tuesday's 2.00-cent gain as Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, remained shut pending damage asses

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.13 million barrels to 213.7 million barrels last week, driven largely by a decline of 1 mil

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks slipped by 725,000 barrels, while Midwest stocks gained 394,000 barrels, the EIA said.

U.S. distillate stocks fell by 744,000 barrels, also driven largely by an East Coast decline of 524,000 barrels. Gulf Coast distillate stocks fell by 226,000 barrels, while those in the Midwest fell by 152,000 barrels as agricultural demand for the autumn crop harvest ramped up.

U.S. refinery utilization fell by 0.1 percentage point to 87.7 percent in the week ended Sept 30, the EIA said.

East Coast utilization plunged 4.4 percentage points to 71 percent last week, reflecting the Trainer shutdown of crude processing.

Midwest utilization slipped 1.4 percentage points to 93.8 percent as ConocoPhillips' 198.400 bpd refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, began planned work that includes its crude and gasoline-m

And Gulf Coast refinery utilization climbed 1.5 percentage points to 89.7 percent, reflecting both the resumption of normal operations at refineries in Texas City, Texas after a power blip [ID:nS1E78M0C2] and the wrap-up of some planned work at Exxon Mobil Corp's ( XOM.N ) 560,640 bpd refinery in Baytown, Texas, the nation's largest. [ID:nWEN8892]

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 57 M3 gasoline was seen done at 3.50, 4.00 and 4.30 cents over November RBOB futures, down about 1.50 cents.

Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.80, 1.50 and 1.25 cents over the November heating oil screen, down a penny.

Newly prompt Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 6.00 and 5.50 cents over, down about half a cent.

Heating oil for Cycle 57 was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 12.25/12.75 cents over, while barrels loading by Oct. 20 were talked at either side of 9.00 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was heard done at 4.00 cents over, up 1.00 cent from Tuesday.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 13.00/13.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were pegged at 9.00/9.50 cents over.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard done at 32.50 cents over, up 4.00 cents.

Prompt and any-October heating oil was talked at either side of 0.50 cent under, unchanged from Tuesday. ULSD was called 6.50/7.00 cents over, down about 2.00 cents on the day.

Prompt and any-October jet fuel was pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, down 2.00 cents from Tuesday.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 cash gasoline in Chicago was seen a quarter penny higher at 6.00/7.50 cents over Nov. RBOB gasoline futures, after paring gains in late-trading Tuesday.

Group Three gasoline held steady at 7.00/7.50 cents over.

Cycle 2 ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 1.75 cents a gallon to 4.25/5.25 cents over Nov. heating oil futures.

Group Three ULSD differentials also corrected a recent rally and were seen a quarter cent lower at 5.75/6.25 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by xxxx)