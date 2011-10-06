* Harbor prompt RBOB up a cent a gallon

* New Chicago gasoline, diesel cycles slide lower

* Gulf coast differentials hold on to gains, Pasadena shut

Oct 6 New York Harbor gasoline markets rose on Thursday on a supply shortage prompted by refinery outages and relatively strong demand.

Any-October RBOB gasoline rose 5.25 cents a gallon to 9.25/9.75 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's Nov. RBOB futures contract while the differential for prompt F4 RBOB rose by 1.00 cent per gallon with a deal reported done at 14.00 cents over.

Other October-delivery gasoline trades also got a boost as buyers stepped up seeking increasingly scarce barrels. F4 RBOB loading by Oct. 20 was talked at either side of 10.00 cents over, also up a penny.

Last week's shutdown of ConocoPhillips' ( COP.N ) 185,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, followed by this week's maintenance at Sunoco Inc.s' ( SUN.N ) 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery likely increased the scarcity of gasoline in the region.

In the Midwest, Chicago gasoline and diesel differentials slipped on Thursday, building on losses prompted by a shift to a new cycle.

Chicago gasoline dipped a quarter cent on top of its 2.50-cent drop Wednesday and was seen at 3.00/4.00 cents over the Nov. RBOB gasoline contract, while ultra-low sulfur diesel dipped another 1.50 cents to 3.00/3.50 cents over Nov. heating oil futures.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials on Thursday slipped by a quarter cent per gallon to 4.50 cents over November RBOB futures on the NYMEX, yet holding gains since Friday's shutdown of Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, after a crude unit fire.

A spokesman said the plant was still shut except for a coker unit as Thursday as the company investigates the fire's cause and assesses damage. The fire occurred last Friday.

M3 gasoline differentials had gained more than 4.00 cents per gallon to 5.50 cents by Tuesday, when a deadline for the latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline and added to the boost, traders said.

Differentials then slipped by a total of a cent per gallon on Wednesday and Thursday as trading focused on a new pipeline cycle.

Gulf ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials also inched up by a quarter cent at its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial, where space is limited because of allocations.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 57 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.50 cents over November RBOB futures, down a quarter cent. Cycle 58 M3 traded at 2.00 cents over, while Cycle 60 was seen done at 2.25 cents under, traders said.

Scheduling Cycle 56 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.65 cents over the November heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 5.25/6.25 cents over.

Heating oil for Cycle 57 was steady at 3.75/3.25 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 14.00 cents over and was talked at either side of that level. F4 loading by Oct. 20 was called 9.75/10.25 cents over, up about 3.00 cents, while any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 9.25/9.75 cents over, up 5.25 cents.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was called 13.00/13.50 cents over, unchanged, while any-October barrels were pegged at 9.50/10.00 cents over.

Prompt CBOB was heard done at 13.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents from Wednesday.

Prompt heating oil was heard done at 0.60 cent under and the market was pegged at either side of 0.50 cent under, unchanged on the day.

Prompt ULSD was talked at 6.50/7.00 cents over. Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 7.00 cents over, with a couple of deal reported done at that level.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 3.00/4.00 cents over Nov. RBOB gasoline futures and Group Three gasoline was similarly a quarter penny lower at 6.75/7.25 cents over futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 1.50 cents a gallon to 3.00/3.50 cents over Nov. heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD fell a half cent to 5.50/6.00 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by John Picinich)