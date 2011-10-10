* Chicago gasoline, diesel fall as supply arrives

* Harbor gasoline down on post-rally correction

* Gulf gasoline up on pipeline scheduling (Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, Oct 10 Chicago diesel and gasoline differentials slid on Monday as excess supply flooded the Midwest market, traders said.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel for Cycle 2 fell about 3.00 cents a gallon in afternoon trading to 2.25 cents under the NYMEX November heating oil futures.

Differentials for Cycle 2 gasoline slipped to a discount to the November RBOB gasoline contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange for the first time in about two weeks, reaching 2.50/2.00 cents under.

F4 RBOB gasoline differentials also fell in the New York Harbor on Monday on what traders said was a correction after a recent rally.

Prompt F4 gasoline was seen roughly 2.00 cents per gallon lower at about 12.00/12.50 cents over the November RBOB futures contract with no trades recorded in the morning, but it later rose to 13.50 cents over.

"We're coming down from an elevated level but levels are still strong," a harbor trader said, attributing the discount to volatility.

Other traders said thin liquidity on the U.S. Columbus Day holiday pushed differentials lower despite tight supply in the region as Gulf Coast exports failed to meet demand, while regional refineries were shut for sale or maintenance. Arbitrage for European exports also remained shut on Monday.

ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) idled its 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania ahead of a planned sale. Crude and reformer units at Sunoco Inc's ( SUN.N ) 178,000-bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania remained shut for maintenance.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials climbed 2.00 cents per gallon, trading early at 2.75 cents over November RBOB futures on the NYMEX before reaching 4.75 cents over by day's end.

Traders said the boost stemmed from the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

Differentials also maintained some support from the continued shutdown of a fire-damaged crude unit at Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) 100,000-bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas.

The company shut the refinery except for a coker unit after a fire damaged the crude unit on Sept. 30, and a spokeswoman said on Monday that the plant's status remained unchanged.

Sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday that the crude unit was expected to be shut for two to four weeks for repairs and the refinery was working to operate other units. [ID:nN1E7961GP]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 57 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.75, 3.00, 3.25, 3.35, 3.60, 3.75 and 4.75 cents over November RBOB futures, up 2.00 cents.

Cycle 57 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel slipped 0.75 cent to 1.00/0.50 cent under the November heating oil screen.

Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel fell a penny to trade at 1.00 and 1.25 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 57 was flat at 2.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline fell 2.00 cents a gallon and was seen at 12.00/12.50 cents over November RBOB gasoline futures early on Monday, but it later rose and was offered at 13.50 cents over. Barrels loading by Oct. 20 were done at 8.50 cents over, down about 0.75 cent a gallon.

F4 RBOB gasoline for end-of-month delivery was seen at 4.75 cents over, down a quarter cent from Friday's trade.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was called at 3.50 cents over December RBOB futures, down a penny.

Prompt CBOB gasoline was done at 9.50 cents over.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was done 12.50 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt heating oil strengthened slightly in thin trading and was seen at 0.25 cent under November heating oil futures, while low-sulfur diesel was pegged steady at either side of 1.50 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was talked a cent lower at 5.00 cents over and jet fuel also fell a penny to 4.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 2 Chicago gasoline fell 2.25 cents a gallon to 2.50/2.00 cents under the November RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline fell a half cent to 5.50 cents over.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago fell 3.00 cents and was seen at 2.25 cents under November heating oil futures.

Group Three ULSD fell 0.75 cent to 4.00 cents over November futures. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)