* Harbor gasoline gains on key refinery unit outage

* Chicago gasoline down as NYMEX RBOB rises

* Gulf gasoline retreats day after pipeline scheduling (Updates with end-day prices, commentary)

HOUSTON, Oct 11 Prompt gasoline differentials in the New York Harbor slipped in afternoon trading on Tuesday on lack of buying interest, traders said.

Prompt F4 RBOB gasoline barrels were offered at 10.00 cents over the November RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, about 4.00 cents lower than late-Monday levels. Differentials had jumped a cent a gallon in the morning on news of a key unit outage at a regional refinery in the already tight market, traders said.

Sunoco Inc ( SUN.N ) on Tuesday shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, for unplanned work, traders said. [nN1E79A0SW]

Sunoco had already shut other units for planned work at the Marcus Hook plant, including a crude unit and a reformer.

In addition, ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) idled its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 30.

Those refinery issues helped push NYMEX RBOB futures RBc1 up by about 1.9 percent to close at $2.7476 a barrel, which helped support U.S. crude futures, a trader said. U.S. November crude futures CLX1 closed up 40 cents at $85.81 a barrel on the NYMEX. [O/R]

The NYMEX RBOB rally also put downward pressure on Chicago cash gasoline differentials on Tuesday, which dipped about 4.00 cents a gallon to 6.20 cents under the November gasoline contract, Midwest traders said.

Cycle 2 gasoline differentials swung to a discount to the NYMEX contract on Monday for the first time in two weeks and on Tuesday reached their lowest level since July 29.

On the Gulf Coast, M3 gasoline differentials on Tuesday slipped 1.75 cents to 3.00 cents per gallon over November NYMEX RBOB futures, paring most of Monday's late-day 2.00-cent gain on a Colonial Pipeline scheduling deadline. Differentials retreated on Tuesday as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 1.50 cents under under November heating oil futures on the NYMEX as its latest cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial.

The pipeline transports gasoline and distillates to the U.S. Northeast, but space is limited because of allocations.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 58 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.50 and 3.00 cents over November RBOB futures, down 1.75 cents.

Cycle 57 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00 and 1.20 cents under the November heating oil screen, down a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 57 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.50 cents under, down half a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 57 heating oil was flat at 3.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was offered at 10.00 cents over November futures, down 4.00 cents, although they were earlier pegged at either side of 15.00 cents over.

Barrels loading by Oct. 15 were talked at 11.00/11.50 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was done at 4.00 cents over, up a half cent.

November ratable F5 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over December RBOB futures, while December ratable F5 RBOB was talked at 1.75/2.25 cents over January RBOB futures.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was offered at 13.25 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 11.00/11.50 cents over.

November M4 conventional gasoline was called 4.25/4.75 cents over.

Prompt and any-October V3 premium conventional gasoline was talked at either side of 25.00 cents over. Prompt H4 premium RBOB was called 31.50/32.50 cents over, while any-October H4 premium RBOB pegged at either side of 25.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was talked at 0.50 cent under to flat to the screen, up modestly on the day, while low sulfur diesel was called either side of 1.00 cent over.

Prompt ULSD was called 5.75/6.25 cents over, up about a penny in early trade.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged steady at 4.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline fell about 4.00 cents a gallon to 6.25 cents under the November RBOB gasoline futures contract after trading earlier at 4.50 cents under, traders said.

Group Three gasoline was within range at 5.50/6.00 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago slid to 3.00 cents under November heating oil futures. Group Three ULSD fell a quarter cent to 3.75 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)