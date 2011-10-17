* Harbor gasoline slips as large import cargoes expected

* Gulf gasoline down as demand wanes for transitional grade

HOUSTON, Oct 17 Cash gasoline markets in the New York Harbor weakened on Monday on the expected arrival of a large number of cargoes from Europe and other locations by the end of the month.

Prompt F4 RBOB differentials shed more than 3.00 cents per gallon to about 5.75 cents over the November RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday, and M3 conventional gasoline differentials fell by a similar amount to abut 7.25 cents over in thin trade.

"This market is getting its legs," said a regional trader, referring to the market's decline after stalling at higher levels for most of last week.

Problems and shutdowns at regional refiners had kept gasoline relatively strong for the first half of October.

However, as increasing gasoline cargoes make their way to the Harbor, problems at PBF Energy's 182,200 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, [ID:nWNAB2950] and at Sunoco Inc.'s ( SUN.N ) 178,000 bpd refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, [ID:nN1E79D1GC] appeared to have little influence on prices on Monday.

Harbor distillates were modestly weaker Monday in thin trade as warmer-than-normal weather persisted in the U.S. Northeast.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional summer-to-winter M3 gasoline slipped by 2.75 cents per gallon to 3.50 cents per gallon on waning demand as focus increasingly turned to the M4 winter grade, traders said. M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.25 cents under, in line with recent levels.

Gulf Coast distillates also slipped on weak demand on Monday in the well-supplied region. Ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials slipped 0.75 cent to 1.50 cents under the November NYMEX heating oil contract, while jet fuel differentials fell about a penny to 1.75 cents under, traders said.

In the Midwest, gasoline differentials in Chicago and Group Three gained less than a penny per gallon each to about 7.50 cents per gallon and 4.25 cents per gallon, respectively, as shipments from the Gulf Coast cooled off, leading to a decline in stockpiles, traders said.

Gulf shippers have little incentive to send barrels north to the Group Three and Chicago markets because of the discount of the December RBOB gasoline contract against its November counterpart. That diminishes their return on each barrel sold farther into the future, a Midwest trader said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 59 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.00, 2.50, 3.25 and 3.50 cents under November RBOB futures, down 2.75 cents.

Winter-grade M4 was seen done at 3.25 cents under.

Cycle 58 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 0.75 and 1.50 cents under the November heating oil screen, down 0.75 cent.

Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, down about a penny.

Scheduling Cycle 58 heating oil was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 7.00/7.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were pegged at either side of 3.50 cents over.

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 5.50/6.00 cents over, down 3.00 cents, while any-October barrels were pegged at 2.25/2.75 cents over, down a quarter cent.

Ratable November F4 RBOB was called 1.25/1.75 cents over.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 29.00/29.50 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 25.75/26.25 cents over.

Prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called 23.50/24.00 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 20.25/20.75 cents over.

Prompt heating oil fell by a quarter cent to talk at 1.00/0.50 cent under, while low sulfur diesel was steady at 0.75/1.25 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was heard done at 4.00 cents over and talked at either side of that level, down 0.75 cent from Friday.

Prompt jet fuel lost ground as well, falling by a half cent, and was pegged at 3.25/3.75 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Chicago gasoline rose 0.75 cent a gallon to 7.00/6.00 cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract and Group Three gasoline was a half cent higher at 4.00/4.50 cents over.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago was steady at 2.00/1.00 cents under the Nov. heating oil futures contract and Group Three ULSD was seen flat at 4.00 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)