* Harbor RBOB gasoline down 1.25 cents a gallon

* Sunoco restarted gasoline-making FCC unit Monday

* Gulf transitional gasoline down a half cent a gallon (Updates prices, adds details)

NEW YORK, Oct 18 New York Harbor gasoline differentials slid on Tuesday after a regional refinery restarted a gasoline-making unit and imported barrels arrived from Europe.

Prompt differentials for F4 RBOB and M3 conventional gasoline fell by 1.25 cents per gallon and 3.00 cents per gallon, respectively, versus the November RBOB futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange after a fluid catalytic cracking unit at Sunoco Inc.'s ( SUN.N ) 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery returned to service. [ID:nN1E79H0A6]

Tuesday's dip pulled the RBOB gasoline differential to the lowest level since September 29, when the fuel traded at 2.25 cents over the futures contract.

Harbor distillates were largely steady on Tuesday except for jet fuel, which tumbled in reaction to growing supplies. The prompt jet fuel differential to the NYMEX November heating oil futures contract fell 3.00 cents to 0.50 cent over.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional summer-to-winter M3 grade gasoline extended Monday's decline of 2.75 cents per gallon, falling another half cent per gallon to about 4.00 cents under November NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

The decline stems in part from waning demand for the M3 grade as next week's switch to M4 winter-grade gasoline looms, traders said.

Also, Gulf traders said the region's refined products markets anticipate less demand to ship gasoline to the U.S. East Coast, as large import cargoes are expected to arrive in that region in the coming days.

Differentials for Gulf Coast ultra-low-sulfur diesel and jet fuel showed late-day gains as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

Jet fuel differentials started the day at a discount to the November NYMEX heating oil contract, but gained 2.25 cents to end the day a half-cent per gallon over the screen, traders said.

ULSD differentials climbed 0.75 cent to reach a bid-offer spread of 1.50/1.00 cents under the screen, traders said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 58 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.00 cents under November RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 58 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.95, 1.40, 1.35, 1.25, 1.10, 1.05 and 1.00 cents under the November heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.00 and 1.00 cents under, then at 0.50 cent over, up 2.25 cents on the day.

Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 59 was flat at 5.00/4.50 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 4.25/4.75 cents over, down 1.250 cents from Monday. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 1.00/1.50 cents over, down a penny.

Early November F5 RBOB was called flat to December RBOB futures.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 5.25/5.75 cents over, while any-October barrels were talked at 2.00/2.50 cents over.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 25.00/25.50 cents over, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called either side of 26.00 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was heard done at 0.90 cent under and was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under.

Prompt ULSD was done 3.50 and 4.00 cents over and was called either side of 4.00 cents over.

Jet fuel came under pressure, rapidly losing ground and value, with a deal done at 0.50 cent over, about 3.00 cents lower than Monday's settlement.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 7.00/6.00 cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract. Group Three gasoline was seen steady at 3.75/4.25 cents over futures.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago was steady at a cent under the Nov. heating oil futures contract while Group Three ULSD rose a quarter cent to 4.25 cents over. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Andrea Evans)