* Harbor RBOB gasoline down 1.25 cents a gallon
* Sunoco restarted gasoline-making FCC unit Monday
* Gulf transitional gasoline down a half cent a gallon
(Updates prices, adds details)
NEW YORK, Oct 18 New York Harbor gasoline
differentials slid on Tuesday after a regional refinery
restarted a gasoline-making unit and imported barrels arrived
from Europe.
Prompt differentials for F4 RBOB and M3 conventional
gasoline fell by 1.25 cents per gallon and 3.00 cents per
gallon, respectively, versus the November RBOB futures contract
on the New York Mercantile Exchange after a fluid catalytic
cracking unit at Sunoco Inc.'s (SUN.N) 178,000 barrels-per-day
Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery returned to service.
[ID:nN1E79H0A6]
Tuesday's dip pulled the RBOB gasoline differential to the
lowest level since September 29, when the fuel traded at 2.25
cents over the futures contract.
Harbor distillates were largely steady on Tuesday except
for jet fuel, which tumbled in reaction to growing supplies.
The prompt jet fuel differential to the NYMEX November heating
oil futures contract fell 3.00 cents to 0.50 cent over.
On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional
summer-to-winter M3 grade gasoline extended Monday's decline of
2.75 cents per gallon, falling another half cent per gallon to
about 4.00 cents under November NYMEX RBOB, traders said.
The decline stems in part from waning demand for the M3
grade as next week's switch to M4 winter-grade gasoline looms,
traders said.
Also, Gulf traders said the region's refined products
markets anticipate less demand to ship gasoline to the U.S.
East Coast, as large import cargoes are expected to arrive in
that region in the coming days.
Differentials for Gulf Coast ultra-low-sulfur diesel and
jet fuel showed late-day gains as their latest five-day lifting
cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space
is limited because of allocations.
Jet fuel differentials started the day at a discount to the
November NYMEX heating oil contract, but gained 2.25 cents to
end the day a half-cent per gallon over the screen, traders
said.
ULSD differentials climbed 0.75 cent to reach a bid-offer
spread of 1.50/1.00 cents under the screen, traders said.
For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 58 M3 gasoline was seen done at 4.00 cents under
November RBOB futures, down half a cent.
Scheduling Cycle 58 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was
seen done at 1.95, 1.40, 1.35, 1.25, 1.10, 1.05 and 1.00 cents
under the November heating oil screen, up 0.75 cent.
Scheduling Cycle 58 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.00
and 1.00 cents under, then at 0.50 cent over, up 2.25 cents on
the day.
Newly prompt heating oil for Cycle 59 was flat at 5.00/4.50
cents under.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 4.25/4.75 cents over, down
1.250 cents from Monday. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at
either side of 1.00/1.50 cents over, down a penny.
Early November F5 RBOB was called flat to December RBOB
futures.
Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 5.25/5.75 cents
over, while any-October barrels were talked at 2.00/2.50 cents
over.
Prompt H4 premium RBOB was pegged at 25.00/25.50 cents
over, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called
either side of 26.00 cents over.
Prompt heating oil was heard done at 0.90 cent under and
was pegged at 1.00/0.50 cent under.
Prompt ULSD was done 3.50 and 4.00 cents over and was
called either side of 4.00 cents over.
Jet fuel came under pressure, rapidly losing ground and
value, with a deal done at 0.50 cent over, about 3.00 cents
lower than Monday's settlement.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell a quarter cent to 7.00/6.00
cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract. Group
Three gasoline was seen steady at 3.75/4.25 cents over
futures.
Ultra-low-sulfur diesel in Chicago was steady at a cent
under the Nov. heating oil futures contract while Group Three
ULSD rose a quarter cent to 4.25 cents over.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York
and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Andrea Evans)