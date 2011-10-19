* Midwest diesel diffs gain on harvest demand, stock draw

* Gulf diesel diffs up on export demand

* Gulf gasoline up sharply on pipeline scheduling

(Updates with end-day prices)

HOUSTON, Oct 19 Midwest distillate differentials climbed on Wednesday after inventory data showed a large draw in regional stocks last week as the autumn crop harvest gained strength.

"The bean harvest is pretty much over and the corn harvest is in full swing and will be over within a week," a Midwest trader said. Heavy use of farm equipment during harvest spurs a seasonal increase in fuel demand.

Cycle 3 Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel on Wednesday rose a cent a gallon to a bid even to the November heating oil futures contract, while offers were seen half a cent per gallon over the screen.

Group Three ULSD rose a half cent per gallon to 4.50 cents over futures, traders said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Midwest distillate stocks fell by 868,000 barrels last week, the smallest draw among markets east of the Rockies. [EIA/S]

Gulf Coast ULSD differentials also showed gains on Wednesday, climbing half a cent per gallon to trade 0.40 cent under the the November NYMEX heating oil screen on export demand as traders focused on a new five-day lifting cycle on the Colonial Pipeline, traders said.

Gulf Coast M3 gasoline differentials showed a late-day surge of 4.00 cents per gallon to end the day at a 0.75-cent premium over November NYMEX RBOB futures as its latest lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial, traders said. Space is limited on the pipeline because of allocations.

Trade was quiet on Wednesday in the New York Harbor with RBOB and ULSD and heating oil talked modestly weaker with no deals seen done.

The EIA said overall U.S. refined products stocks fell significantly last week as crude oil imports slipped and overall refinery utilization dropped by 1.1 percentage points to 83.1 percent.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels to 206.27 million barrels last week, driven by inventory decreases in the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

East Coast gasoline stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels as Sunoco's ( SUN.N ) 178,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit for unplanned work last week in addition to other units shut for planned work. Sunoco since restarted the FCC, with restarts of other units to follow. [ID:nN1E79H0D1]

Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels last week as Petrobras' ( PETR4.SA ) ( PBR.N ) 100,000 bpd refinery in Pasadena, Texas, remained shut after a Sept. 30 fire damaged its crude unit. The refinery is expected to resume production by early November. [ID:nWNAB2776]

Midwest gasoline stocks gained 147,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

U.S. distillate stocks fell by 4.2 million barrels to 149.7 million barrels, driven largely by a drop of 3 million barrels in the Gulf Coast region, the EIA said. East Coast distillate stocks fell by 952,000 barrels.

A Gulf Coast trader said on Wednesday that despite the draws in distillates, overall stocks are "still very high historically. We've gone into winter with 20 million barrels less than this for five of the prior seven years."

Regarding refinery utilization in markets east of the Rockies, the Midwest region saw a jump of 2.5 percentage points to 92.1 percent while the utilization in the Gulf Coast region fell by 2.5 percentage points to 84.7 percent, the EIA data showed.

The Midwest utilization movement reflected in part the restart of a compressor at Citgo Petroleum's 167,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Lemont, Illinois. [ID:nWNAB1512]

The Gulf Coast move reflected in part planned work at Motiva Enterprises' 243,700 bpd refinery in Norco, Louisiana. [ID:nWNAB1447]

East Coast refinery utilization slipped 0.8 percentage points to 68.9 percent last week, the EIA said.

For more refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 59 M3 gasoline was seen done early at 3.35 and 3.50 and 2.80 cents under November RBOB futures, then later at 0.75 cent over, up 4.00 cents on the day.

Newly prompt Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at 0.40 cent under the November heating oil board to a quarter cent over, up half a cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 59 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 0.10 and 0.65 cents under in thin trade, down half a cent.

Cycle 59 heating oil rose by half a cent to 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at 3.25/4.00 cents over, down a penny from Tuesday's settlement, while any-October barrels were talked at 1.00/1.40 cents over.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was called 1.50/2.00 cents over December RBOB futures, modestly higher, while ratable December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.60/1.00 cent over January RBOB futures.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was pegged at either side of flat to February RBOB futures, while ratable February F5 RBOB was offered at 0.25 cents under March RBOB futures.

Ratable Q2 2012 RBOB futures were heard done at 0.75 cent over.

Prompt M3 conventional gasoline was called 8.00/8.50 cents over, up about 3.00 cents from Tuesday's settlement. Any-October M3 conventional gasoline was talked at 5.00/5.50 cents over, also up 3.00 cents.

Prompt heating oil was called 1.25/0.75 cent under, down a quarter cent, while low sulfur diesel was heard done at 1.75 cents over, up slightly.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.75/4.25 cents over, down 0.50 cent.

Jet fuel rose by 2.25 cents to be talked at either side of 2.75 cents over, while kerosene was pegged at 9.50/10.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline was seen down half a cent at 6.75/6.25 cents under the November RBOB gasoline futures contract while Group Three gasoline was flat at 4.00/4.50 cents over futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Chicago rose a penny to a bid flat to the November heating oil futures contract and an offer half a cent over the screen.

Group Three ULSD traded a half cent higher at 4.50 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; editing by Jim Marshall and Sofina Mirza-Reid)