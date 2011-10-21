* Low Midwest stockpiles contribute to ULSD strength

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel rose a penny a gallon to 8.25 cents over the November heating oil futures contract on Friday due to higher demand and tight supply, traders said.

Regional pipelines had low stockpiles of the fuel even as the harvest season hiked up demand, traders said.

The latest rally brought Group Three ULSD differentials to the highest level in about six weeks, Reuters data shows.

Chicago ULSD also rose a half cent and was seen at 5.00/6.00 cents over futures.

Differentials for Gulf Coast distillates were largely steady on Friday.

In the New York Harbor, distillate markets rebounded on Friday after being somewhat oversold in previous sessions, said traders.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over, after dropping to 3.50 cents over late Thursday, as renewed buying interest returned to the market along with colder temperatures in the Northeast.

Prompt heating oil was talked modestly higher, too, with barrels pegged a quarter cent stronger on the day.

Differentials for Gulf Coast ULSD slipped 0.75 cent per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 1.50/1.00 cent under November NYMEX heating oil on Friday, while those for jet fuel fell half a penny per gallon to 1.50 cents under in thin pre-weekend trade.

Harbor gasoline firmed as a result of the wider November/December RBOB futures spread on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prompt and any-October F4 RBOB barrels pegged about a penny higher, said traders.

"Nobody wanted to go home short over the weekend," said a trader, citing the main reason for the 0.75 cent shift higher in prompt F4 RBOB.

Sunoco Inc. ( SUN.N ) has taken shipments of U.S.-produced light, sweet Bakken Shale crude by rail for its Philadelphia-area refineries, trade sources said, by way of barges out of Albany, New York. [ID:nN1E79K101]

Additionally, Sunoco's 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, refinery returned to service earlier in the week following two weeks of planned and unplanned maintenance.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional summer-to-winter M3 grade gasoline fell another 0.50 cent and extended Thursday's decline to 2.00 cents under.

M3 differentials were expected to slip as the switch to winter-grade M4 gasoline approaches next week, traders said.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 60 M3 gasoline was seen done at 1.50 and 2.00 cents under November RBOB futures, down half a cent. Cycle 60 M4 gasoline was seen done at 3.25 cents under.

Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00, 1.25 and 1.45 cents under the November heating oil screen, down 0.75 cent.

Cycle 59 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.50 cents under, down about half a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 59 heating oil was steady at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 1.80 cents over, up 0.75 cent, while any-October barrels were heard done at 1.50 cents over, up a penny.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was called 0.75/1.25 cents over December RBOB futures, while December F5 RBOB was talked at 0.25/0.75 cent over January RBOB futures. Ratable F5 RBOB was called 0.75/0.25 cent under February RBOB futures.

Prompt M4 was pegged at 5.75/6.25 cents over, up 1.00 cent, while any-October barrels were pegged at 4.50/5.50 cents over.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was called 23.25/24.00 cents over, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was talked at 22.75/23.25 cents over.

Prompt heating oil was pegged at either side of 0.75/0.50 cent under, up a quarter cent, while low sulfur diesel was pegged at 1.25/1.75 cents over.

Prompt ULSD was called 4.00/4.50 cents over, up a quarter cent.

Prompt jet fuel was talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, up a quarter cent, with no deals reported done.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell 0.75 cent to 6.50/5.50 cents under, while Group Three gasoline was seen 0.75 cent stronger at 6.00 cents over, traders said.

Chicago ULSD rose a half cent to 5.00/6.00 cents over and Group Three ULSD was seen a cent higher at 8.25 cents over futures.

