* Harbor ULSD down 1.25 cents a gallon

* Group Three gasoline, ULSD down as supplies arrive

* Gulf Coast trade thin as backwardation moves into market

(Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, Oct 24 New York Harbor distillate differentials fell on Monday following the recent weakness in the Gulf Coast market, which supplies the East Coast region.

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.40 cents under November heating oil futures, 0.85 cent-a-gallon weaker than Friday's settlement, following an earlier offer at 1.35 cents under futures.

Prompt ULSD was offered at 3.75 over, with notional bids seen closer to 3.00 cents over, down 1.25 cents from Friday.

Harbor gasoline differentials skidded lower Monday with any October F4 RBOB barrels done at 0.85 and 0.30 cent over and any-October CBOB done at 0.75 cent over. All of these barrels were done about a penny weaker than Friday's settlement.

Meanwhile on the Gulf Coast, trade in cash gasoline and distillate markets was thin on Monday because of backwardation in the NYMEX RBOB and heating oil futures whereby front-month contracts are trading cheaper than those for later delivery.

U.S. crude oil futures moved into backwardation for the first time since 2008 on Monday, with the December 2011 contract trading at a higher price than the January 2012 contract. [O/R] [ID:nN1E79N0NE]

A Gulf Coast trader said marketers were trying to keep prompt activity light to avoid getting bruised on the roll.

Differentials for prompt transitional summer-to-winter grade M3 and winter-grade M4 gasoline in the Gulf dipped slightly to 2.50 cents per gallon under November NYMEX RBOB.

Gulf jet fuel differentials slipped a quarter cent to 2.00 cents under NYMEX heating oil early on Monday, but later rebounded to Friday's levels of 1.75 and 1.50 cents even as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Other Gulf distillates were steady.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline and diesel differentials fell off recent highs on Monday after a batch of shipments arrived on the Explorer pipeline, traders said.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three slipped 1.50 cents a gallon to 6.50 cents over the Nov. heating oil futures while gasoline in the market fell a penny to 3.75 cents over the Nov. RBOB gasoline contract.

The backwardation of crude RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures contracts also helped push differentials lower, traders added.

For more refinery news, please go to REF/OUT

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 60 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.00, 2.25, 2.35 and 2.50 cents under November RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 60 M4 winter-grade gasoline was seen done at 3.50 cents under, also down a quarter cent.

Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.25 cents under the November heating oil screen, flat with Friday's levels.

Scheduling Cycle 59 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.00, 1.75 and 1.50 cents under, flat with Friday's levels.

Heating oil for Cycle 60 was steady at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was done at 1.40 cents under, down 0.40 cents. Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at 0.75/1.25 cents over, down a half cent.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 3.00/3.75 cents over, down 1.25 cents from Friday, with no deals done.

Prompt jet fuel was called 3.75/4.25 cents over, up about 0.75 cents.

Prompt and any-October F4 RBOB were done at 0.85 and 0.25 cent over and ended the day pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over.

Prompt and any-October M3 conventional gasoline were talked at 4.75/5.25 cents over.

Prompt and any-October H4 premium RBOB were called either side of 20.00 cents over, while prompt and any-October V4 premium conventional gasoline were talked at either side of 23.00 cents over.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 3 Chicago gasoline fell a half cent to 6.50 cents under the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures contract. Group Three gasoline fell a cent to 3.75 cents over futures.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen a quarter cent lower at 5.25 cents over Nov. heating oil futures while Group Three ULSD fell 1.50 cents to 7.50 cents over.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and David Gregorio)