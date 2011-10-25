* Chicago gasoline diff jumps on cycle change

* Cycle change boosts Gulf Coast gasoline

* Volatile Nov/Dec RBOB spread pushes cash RBOB diff

NEW YORK, Oct 25 New York Harbor distillate markets slid Tuesday in an ongoing reaction to recent declines in Gulf Coast heating oil and jet fuel values, traders said.

Distillate differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's November heating oil futures contract lost between a half cent per gallon and a full penny in value on a day that saw extreme volatility in the futures.

The market's volatility came about as the U.S. crude and Brent crude trade spread contracted and the European heads of state tried to hash out a deal to save troubled economies in that region. [O/R]

October ultra-low sulfur diesel shed another half cent in value to be pegged at either side of 3.00 cents over, while jet fuel jet fuel dropped 0.75 cent to trade at 3.25 cent over, both in the Harbor.

Gulf distillates were steady on Tuesday.

In the Midwest, ULSD differentials dropped 2.00 cents lower than Monday's levels as trade shifted to a new cycle, traders said. Chicago ULSD fell 2.00 cents to 3.50 cents over December NYMEX heating oil on the cycle switch.

Group Three ULSD differentials were steady.

In the gasoline markets, Chicago gasoline traded more than 5.00 cents higher as it switched cycles and the newly prompt Chicago cycle 1 gasoline differential was pegged at 1.00 cent under December NYMEX RBOB futures.

Group Three gasoline were steady on Tuesday, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional summer-to-winter grade M3 and winter-grade M4 gasoline each rose on Tuesday as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

The 11.5 RVP M3 cycle scheduling on Tuesday was its last for 2011 as markets fully shift to winter-grade 13.5 RVP M4 on Wednesday. Gasoline with higher RVP creates less smog during colder weather.

M3 gasoline gained 0.75 cent to 2.00 cents under, while M4 climbed 2.00 cents to 2.50 cents under, traders said.

The Harbor gasoline market was buffeted by the undulations of the November/December RBOB futures spread on NYMEX, which traded in as tightly as 0.54 cent and as wide as 2.34 cents on Tuesday. [RB-1=R]

Since this spread governed how much traders will have to pay to roll physical positions over into the next month, the wide movements caused any-October F4 RBOB to trade into as narrow as 0.50 cent over and to as wide as 1.50 cent over, where the market was at midday Tuesday.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 60 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.00, 1.75 and 1.50 cents under November RBOB futures, up 0.75 a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 60 M4 winter-grade gasoline was seen done at 2.50 cents under, up 2.00 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.75 and 2.00 cents under the November heating oil screen, in line with Monday's levels.

Newly prompt Cycle 60 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, unchanged from Monday's levels.

Scheduling Cycle 60 heating oil was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was talked modestly weaker at either side of 1.50 cents under, down 0.10 cent. Prompt low sulfur diesel was talked at 0.25/0.75 cents over, down a penny.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 2,75/3.25 cents over, down 0.50 cents from Monday, with a deal done at that level.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 3.25 cents over, down 0.75 cent from Monday.

Prompt and any-October F4 RBOB were pegged at either side of 1.50 cents over after trading down close to flat to the screen earlier in the day.

Early November F4 RBOB was pegged at 0.50 cent over the December RBOB futures contract.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.85/1.25 cents over the December RBOB futures contract, while ratable December F5 RBOB was called 0.50/1.00 cents over January RBOB futures.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was talked at either side of flat to February RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-October M4 conventional gasoline were talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, down a penny in light trade.

Ratable Q4 M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 4.50/5.50 cents over December RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-October H4 premium RBOB were called 16.50/17.00 cents over, down 6.00 cents from Monday, while prompt and any-October V4 premium conventional gasoline were talked at either side of 20.50/21.00 cents over, down 3.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was seen done at 3.75 and 4.00 cents over, up about a quarter cent.

Chicago cycle 1 gasoline was pegged at 1.00 cent under December RBOB futures.

Group Three ULSD was done at 6.25 cents over, flat with Monday's levels.

Chicago ULSD had a bid-offer spread of 3.25/3.75 cents over December heating oil futures.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)