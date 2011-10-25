* Chicago gasoline diff jumps on cycle change

* Cycle change boosts Gulf Coast gasoline

* Volatile Nov/Dec RBOB spread pushes NYH cash RBOB diff (Updates comments on Midwest distillates, gasoline and Harbor gasoline; updates prices)

NEW YORK, Oct 25 New York Harbor distillate markets slid on Tuesday in an ongoing reaction to recent declines in Gulf Coast heating oil and jet fuel values, traders said.

Distillate differentials to the New York Mercantile Exchange's November heating oil futures contract lost between a half cent per gallon and a full penny in value on a day that saw extreme volatility in the futures.

The market's volatility came about as the U.S. crude and Brent crude trade spread contracted and European leaders tried to hash out a deal to save troubled economies in that region. [O/R]

October ultra-low-sulfur diesel shed another half cent to be pegged at either side of 3.00 cents over, while jet fuel dropped 0.75 cent to trade at 3.25 cent over, both in the Harbor.

Gulf distillates largely held steady.

In the Midwest, Chicago ULSD differentials fell 2.50 cents to about 3.00 cents over December NYMEX heating oil as trade shifted to a new cycle, traders said.

Group Three ULSD differentials were steady.

In the gasoline markets, Chicago gasoline initially traded more than 5.00 cents higher early on Tuesday, also on the cycle switch, as newly prompt Chicago Cycle 1 gasoline differential was pegged at 1.00 cent under December NYMEX RBOB futures.

Later, differentials retreated and widened, ending the day in a bid-offer spread of 3.00/1.50 cents under, traders said.

Group Three gasoline was steady, traders said.

On the Gulf Coast, differentials for transitional summer-to-winter grade M3 and winter-grade M4 gasoline each rose on Tuesday as their latest five-day lifting cycles scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

The 11.5 RVP M3 cycle scheduling on Tuesday was its last for 2011 as markets fully shift to winter-grade 13.5 RVP M4 on Wednesday. Gasoline with higher RVP creates less smog during colder weather.

M3 gasoline gained 0.75 cent to 2.00 cents under, while M4 climbed 2.00 cents to 2.50 cents under, traders said.

The Harbor gasoline market was buffeted by the undulations of the November/December RBOB futures spread on NYMEX, which traded in as tightly as 0.54 cent and as wide as 2.79 cents. [RB-1=R]

Since this spread governed how much traders will have to pay to roll physical positions over into the next month, the wide movements caused any-October F4 RBOB to trade into as narrow as 0.50 cent over and to as wide as 1.50 cent over, before settling at either side of 1.25 cents over.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 60 M3 gasoline was seen done at 2.00, 1.75 and 1.50 cents under November RBOB futures, up 0.75 a cent.

Scheduling Cycle 60 M4 winter-grade gasoline was seen done at 2.50 cents under, up 2.00 cents.

Scheduling Cycle 59 61-grade ultra-low-sulfur diesel was seen done at 2.00, 1.75, 1.50, 1.25 and 1.20 cents under the November heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Newly prompt Cycle 60 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.75 cents under, unchanged from Monday's levels.

Scheduling Cycle 60 heating oil was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt heating oil was talked modestly weaker at either side of 1.50 cents under, down 0.10 cent. Prompt low-sulfur diesel was talked at 0.25/0.75 cent over, down a penny.

Prompt ULSD was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over, down 0.50 cent from Monday, with a deal done at that level.

Prompt jet fuel was pegged at either side of 3.25 cents over, down 0.75 cent from Monday.

Prompt and any-October F4 RBOB were pegged at either side of 1.25 cents over after trading down close to flat to the screen earlier in the day.

Early November F4 RBOB was pegged at 0.50 cent over the December RBOB futures contract.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.85/1.25 cents over the December RBOB futures contract, while ratable December F5 RBOB was called 0.50/1.00 cent over January RBOB futures.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was talked at either side of flat to February RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-October M4 conventional gasoline were talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, down a penny in light trade.

Ratable Q4 M4 conventional gasoline was talked at 4.50/5.50 cents over December RBOB futures.

Prompt and any-October H4 premium RBOB were called 16.50/17.00 cents over, down 6.00 cents from Monday, while prompt and any-October V4 premium conventional gasoline were talked at either side of 20.50/21.00 cents over, down 3.00 cents.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Group Three gasoline was seen done at 3.75 and 4.00 cents over November RBOB futures, up about a quarter cent.

Chicago Cycle 1 gasoline was pegged at 3.00/1.50 cents under December RBOB futures.

Group Three ultra-low-sulfur diesel was done at 6.25 cents over the November heating oil screen, flat with Monday's levels.

Chicago ULSD had a bid-offer spread of 2.50/3.50 cents over December heating oil futures. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)