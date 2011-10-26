* Midwest distillates up on tight supplies

* Magellan says inventories low for this time of year

* Harbor gasoline rallies on short covering (Updates with end-day prices)

NEW YORK, Oct 26 Midwest ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials inched up on Wednesday as inventory levels remained low in the region amid rising harvest demand from the farm sector, traders said.

Chicago cycle 1 ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 6.50 cents over the December heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD rose 1.25 cent a gallon to 7.25 cents over November futures, traders said.

Magellan Midstream partners, which supplies the Group Three market said it is seeing high diesel demand for agricultural use at its terminals.

"Inventories in the Magellan system are slightly below normal for this time of year," Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said.

In the New York Harbor market, gasoline rallied on Wednesday as buyers stepped up to cover positions at the end of October as the month drew closer to its end.

Any-October F4 RBOB was done at 2.00, 2.25 and 3.25 cents per gallon over the November RBOB futures contract and was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over, up 2.00 cents from Tuesday's settlement.

Wednesday's rally was in spite of government data that showed a significant gasoline-inventory build in the region. East Coast gasoline stocks logged a 1.24 million-barrel build last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Distillate markets in the Harbor were mixed, with heating oil firming modestly and jet fuel weakening.

On the Gulf Coast, gasoline markets focused on winter-grade M4 gasoline a day after the last five-day lifting cycle of 2011 for the transitional summer-to-winter M3 grade scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. M4 differentials were seen at 1.00 cent under December NYMEX RBOB futures on Wednesday, traders said.

Weekly government data showed U.S. gasoline stocks had a 1.35 million-barrel drawdown last week. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks fell 1.67 million barrels last week followed by a 791,000-barrel drop in the Midwest, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA also said U.S. distillate stocks fell 4.28 million barrels last week, led by a 2.61 million barrel drop in the Gulf Coast region. Distillate stocks in the East Coast region had a 658,000 barrel draw last week while Midwest stocks were seen 370,000 barrels lower.

Gulf Coast refiners ramped up production last week resulting in a 2.7 percentage-point rise in refinery utilization to 87.4 percent, the highest in three weeks.

Midwest refinery utilization fell 1.6 percentage points to 90.5 percent and East Coast utilization fell 0.8 percentage points to 68.1 percent, the lowest level since early September.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Newly prompt Cycle 61 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.00 and 1.10 cents under December RBOB futures.

Newly prompt Cycle 60 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was steady at 1.75/1.25 cents under the November heating oil screen.

Scheduling Cycle 60 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 2.15 cents under, in line with Tuesday's levels.

Newly prompt Cycle 61 heating oil was flat at 4.50/4.00 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Any-October F4 RBOB was called 3.00/3.50 cents over, up 2.00 cents from Tuesday.

Early November F4 RBOB was done at 3.25 cents over December RBOB futures.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over December RBOB futures in limited trade.

Any-October M4 conventional gasoline was offered at 4.00 cents over, seeking buyers, while early November M4 barrels were pegged at 7.00/7.50 cents over December RBOB futures.

Any-October H4 premium RBOB was called 15.00/16.00 cents over, down about 1.00 cents from the prior day's settlement.

Any-October V4 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of 20.00 cents over, unchanged.

Any-October heating oil was called 1.50/1.00 cents under, up a quarter cent on the day. Any-October low sulfur diesel continued to be talked at either side of 0.50 cent over.

Any-October ULSD was pegged at 3.00/3.50 cents over, unchanged.

Any-October jet fuel was talked at either side of 3.00 cents over, down a half cent, while kerosene was called 8.50/9.50 cents over, down a penny.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose 1.50 cents a gallon to trade at a half cent under the Dec. RBOB gasoline futures and Group Three gasoline rose a quarter cent to 4.00 cents over Nov. RBOB gasoline futures.

Chicago ULSD also rose 2.00 cents to 6.50 cents over Dec. futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three rose 1.25 cents a gallon to 7.25 cents over Nov. heating oil futures. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Jim Marshall and Alden Bentley)