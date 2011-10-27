* Harbor gasoline up on tight supply, position covering

* Gulf jet fuel trades higher on cycle change

HOUSTON, Oct 27 Prompt gasoline in the New York Harbor was in short supply Thursday as buyers clamored to cover their remaining positions before October trading ends at the end of the month.

Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 4.00 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract, up 0.75 cent on the day, extending a three-day rally.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline also surged 3.25 cents per gallon with a deal done at 7.00 cents over.

"This trade is typical of the final days of the month as some traders waited just a little too long to cover positions," said a veteran East Coast gasoline trader.

October distillate markets were quiet as traders turned their attention to November barrels and early indications were that most differentials were pegged at close to October levels.

The exceptions were ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel for early November timings, with each talked modestly stronger at 3.25/3.75 cents over December heating oil futures.

In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline and diesel differentials rose on Thursday on tight supply in that region as well, traders said.

Group Three gasoline jumped 2.00 cents a gallon to trade earlier at 6.00 cents over November NYMEX RBOB and was later pegged at 6.00/7.00 cents over, up 2.25 cents, traders said.

Shortages also supported Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials, which traded up 0.75 cent a gallon at 8.50 cents over Nov heating oil futures and was later offered at 9.00 cents over.

Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials talked a penny per gallon lower in a bid-offer spread of 2.25/1.25 cents per gallon under December heating oil futures on the NYMEX.

The change came as the new five-day lifting cycle traded against December futures a day after the previous cycle, which had traded against November futures, scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline.

Differentials for other Gulf Coast distillates were steady on Thursday while cash gasoline differentials dipped by a quarter cent to 1.25 cents per gallon under December NYMEX RBOB.

For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 61 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.05 and 1.25 cents under December RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 60 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done at 1.00 cent under the November heating oil screen, flat with Wednesday's levels.

Newly prompt Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel talked at 2.25/1.25 cents under the December heating oil board.

Heating oil for Cycle 61 was steady at 4.25/3.75 cents under December futures.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, with a deal done at 4.00 cents over, up a penny. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 2.75/3.25 cents over, down half a cent.

Early November F5 RBOB was heard done at 1.95 cents over December RBOB futures, while November ratable F5 RBOB was talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 7.00 cents over and was called 6.75/7.00 cents over, up 3.25 cents from Wednesday's settlement.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard done at 19.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was called either side of 20.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.

Any-October and early November heating oil were pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under November and December heating oil futures, respectively.

Early November ULSD was heard done at 3.50 cents over, up 0.75 cent.

Early November jet fuel was talked at either side of 3.50 cents over, also up 0.75 cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was unchanged at 1.75 cents under the December RBOB gasoline futures.

Group Three gasoline rose 2.25 cents a gallon to 6.00/7.00 cents over the Nov. RBOB gasoline futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three also rose Tuesday, up a cent to 8.50/9.00 cents over while Chicago ULSD was seen slightly lower at 6.00/6.50 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Jim Marshall and Alden Bentley)