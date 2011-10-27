* Harbor gasoline up on tight supply, position covering
* Gulf jet fuel trades higher on cycle change
(Updates with end-day prices)
HOUSTON, Oct 27 Prompt gasoline in the New York
Harbor was in short supply Thursday as buyers clamored to cover
their remaining positions before October trading ends at the
end of the month.
Prompt F4 RBOB was done at 4.00 cents per gallon over the
New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract,
up 0.75 cent on the day, extending a three-day rally.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline also surged 3.25 cents per
gallon with a deal done at 7.00 cents over.
"This trade is typical of the final days of the month as
some traders waited just a little too long to cover positions,"
said a veteran East Coast gasoline trader.
October distillate markets were quiet as traders turned
their attention to November barrels and early indications were
that most differentials were pegged at close to October
levels.
The exceptions were ultra-low sulfur diesel and jet fuel
for early November timings, with each talked modestly stronger
at 3.25/3.75 cents over December heating oil futures.
In the Midwest, Group Three gasoline and diesel
differentials rose on Thursday on tight supply in that region
and ramped-up refinery buying, traders said.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three traded 0.75 cent
higher at 8.50 cents over Nov heating oil futures but later
jumped to an offer of 10.00 cents over futures , traders said.
Group Three gasoline hiked up 2.25 cents a gallon to trade
at 6.25 cents over November NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Gulf Coast ULSD gained 0.75 cent per gallon on Thursday to
about 0.25 cent under November heating oil futures by day's end
as traders anticipated more Midwest demand.
Gulf Coast jet fuel differentials also talked a penny per
gallon lower in a bid-offer spread of 2.25/1.25 cents per
gallon under December heating oil futures on the NYMEX with no
deals seen done.
The change came as the new five-day lifting cycle traded
against December futures a day after the previous cycle, which
had traded against November futures, scheduled to move on the
Colonial Pipeline.
Gulf gasoline differentials were largely steady, dipping a
quarter cent to a bid-offer spread of 1.50/1.00 cents under
December NYMEX RBOB, traders said.
For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]
U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>
Cycle 61 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.05, 1.25 and 1.50
cents under December RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.
Cycle 60 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was seen done
early Thursday at 1.00 cent under the November heating oil
screen, then later at 0.25 cent under, down 0.75 cent on the
day.
Newly prompt Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel talked at 2.25/1.25
cents under the December heating oil board.
Heating oil for Cycle 61 was steady at 4.25/3.75 cents
under December futures.
NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>
Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, with a
deal done at 4.00 cents over, up a penny. Any-October F4 RBOB
was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over, down 1.50 cents, with a
deal done at 2.00 cents over.
Early November F5 RBOB was heard done at 1.95 cents over
December RBOB futures, while November ratable F5 RBOB was
talked at 0.50/1.00 cent over.
Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 7.00 cents over
and was called 6.75/7.00 cents over, up 3.25 cents from
Wednesday's settlement. Any-October M4 barrels were done at
4.00 cents over and were pegged at either side of that level.
Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard done at 19.00 cents over,
up 2.00 cents, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline
was called either side of 20.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.
Any-October and early November heating oil were pegged at
1.50/1.00 cents under November and December heating oil
futures, respectively.
Early November ULSD was heard done at 3.50 cents over, up
0.75 cent.
Early November jet fuel was talked at either side of 3.50
cents over, also up 0.75 cent.
MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>
Group Three gasoline rose 2.25 cents to 6.25 cents over the
Nov. RBOB gasoline futures while Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose
to 0.50 cents under the December RBOB gasoline futures.
Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three also jumped 2.25
cents and was offered at 10.00 cents over November futures and
Chicago ULSD was seen slightly about a cent higher at 7.50
cents over.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Selam Gebrekidan and
Jeffrey Kerr in New York; Editing by Jim Marshall and Alden
Bentley)