* November heating oil firms on Northeastern storm

* Harvest demand keeps ULSD firm in Midwest

* Gulf ULSD strengthens as cycle schedules

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Trade was thin Friday in the New York Harbor as marketers wrapped up their October business in both gasoline and distillates and began to focus on November trading.

Prompt F4 RBOB was pegged at either side of 4.00 cents per gallon over the New York Mercantile Exchange's November RBOB futures contract, unchanged on the day, while any-October barrels weakened slightly to 2.00 cents over.

Regional refinery maintenance and the recent shutdown of ConocoPhillips' 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery have kept the gasoline market tight from a supply perspective for the last month, despite an increase in imports from Europe and Canada.

With Monday closing out the month of October, Friday was likely the last trading day for October RBOB barrels. The switch to November trade already had occurred in the M4/M5 conventional gasoline market.

Early November M4 conventional gasoline was done at 8.00 cents over December RBOB futures, up 0.75 cent, while any-November barrels were pegged at either side of 4.00 cents over.

All Harbor distillate markets shifted over to November trading Friday and barrels were pegged within October's established ranges for all products except heating oil.

Prompt heating oil rose by a penny per gallon to be talked at either side of 0.50 cent per gallon under the NYMEX December heating oil futures contract in reaction to the far colder weather expected in the northeastern U.S. this weekend. [ID:nN1E79R0K0]

In the Midwest, Group Three diesel differentials extended their rally on Friday as inventory levels remained low while agricultural demand got stronger, traders said.

Group Three ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 1.25 cents to 10.00/10.50 cents over November heating oil futures, buoyed by terminal outages in the region.

On the Gulf Coast, ULSD differentials showed a slight 0.25 cent gain to be flat to the November NYMEX heating oil screen as the fuel's latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline. Space on the pipeline, which transports refined products to the U.S. Northeast from the Gulf Coast, was limited because of allocations.

Other Gulf distillates were steady in thin pre-weekend trade, while M4 gasoline differentials fell by a quarter cent to 1.75 cents under December futures.

For refinery news, please go to [REF/OUT]

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Cycle 61 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.75 cents under December RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 60 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged flat to the November heating oil screen, up a quarter cent.

Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel was flat at 2.25/1.25 cents under the December heating oil board.

Heating oil for Cycle 61 was steady at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was talked at 3.75/4.25 cents over, with a deal done at 4.00 cents over. Any-October F4 RBOB was pegged at 1.75/2.25 cents over, down a penny.

Early November F5 RBOB was pegged at 2.25/3.50 cents over December RBOB futures, while barrels loading by Nov. 10 were called 2.00/2.50 cents over.

Ratable November F5 RBOB was talked at 1.75/1.85 cents over, up a penny, while ratable December F5 RBOB was pegged at 0.50/1.10 cents over January RBOB futures.

Ratable January F5 RBOB was called either side of flat to the February screen, while ratable February F5 RBOB was talked at 0.75/0.25 cents under March RBOB futures.

Ratable March F5 RBOB was pegged at 14.00/13.00 cents under April RBOB futures. Ratable Q2 RBOB was heard bid at 0.75 cent over Q2 RBOB futures seeking an offer.

A package of July/August ratable F2 RBOB was talked at 1.50/1.75 cents over September RBOB futures.

Early November V4 premium conventional gasoline was pegged at either side of 20.00 cents over December RBOB futures, while early November H4 premium RBOB was talked at 18.75/19.50 cents over.

Early November heating oil was pegged at 0.25/0.75 cent over, up 1.00 cent, while low sulfur diesel was called 0.50/1.00 cent over, up a quarter cent.

Early November ULSD was talked at 3.00/3.50 cents over, modestly weaker.

Early November jet fuel was called 3.00/3.50 cents over, while kerosene was pegged at either side of 10.00 cents over, up a penny.

Prompt M4 conventional gasoline was done at 7.00 cents over and was called 6.75/7.00 cents over, up 3.25 cents from Wednesday's settlement.

Prompt H4 premium RBOB was heard done at 19.00 cents over, up 2.00 cents, while prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline Was called either side of 20.00 cents over, up 3.00 cents.

Any-October and early November heating oil were pegged at 1.50/1.00 cents under November and December heating oil futures, respectively.

Early November ULSD was heard done at 3.50 cents over, up 0.75 cent.

Early November jet fuel was talked at either side of 3.50 cents over, also up 0.75 cent.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was seen steady, bid at 1.00 cent under the Dec RBOB futures with bids at flat to the screen.

Group Three gasoline differentials were slightly lower at 5.00/5.50 cents over November futures.

ULSD in Group Three rose 1.25 cents to 10.00/10.50 cents over November heating oil futures, while Chicago ULSD was seen unchanged at 7.00/8.00 cents over. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)