NEW YORK, Oct 31 Midwest diesel rose again on Monday as supply outages persisted at regional terminals while shipments from the Gulf Coast dwindled and agricultural demand rose, traders said.

Chicago Cycle 1 ultra-low sulfur diesel rose 2.00 cents a gallon to 9.00/9.50 cents over December heating oil futures and Group Three ULSD was seen a half cent higher at 10.50/11.00 cents over November futures.

Market sources said Magellan Midstream's terminals north of Kansas City, Missouri, were short of ultra-low sulfur diesel as the harvest season got into full swing.

Wholesale buyers faced long delays to purchase the fuel and buyers at a Fargo, North Dakota terminal had to wait as long as 10 hours to load diesel barrels, a Midwest trader said.

Magellan was not immediately available for comment.

Trade in the New York harbor market was quiet on Monday with heating oil seen steady and other distillates slightly higher after a rare October snow storm barreled the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, cutting power to 3 million households and businesses.

Harbor ultra-low sulfur diesel was talked a quarter cent higher at 3.60 cents over December heating oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Jet fuel was also seen a quarter cent higher at 3.50 cents over December futures.

Harbor heating oil, still trading against November futures, was a half cent a gallon under futures, steady at late-Friday levels.

East Coast refineries reported operations were not affected by the surprise snowfall. ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ), PBF Energy and Hess ( HES.N ) said their refineries, with a total capacity of 650,000 barrels-per-day, were operating normally on Monday.

Sunoco ( SUN.N ), which operates two refineries in Pennsylvania with a combined 513,000 bpd capacity, declined to comment on operations.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials dipped slightly as the latest five-day lifting cycle scheduled to move on the Colonial Pipeline, where space is limited because of allocations.

U.S. GULF COAST <0#P-USG>

Scheduling Cycle 61 M4 gasoline was seen done at 2.00 and 2.25 cents under December RBOB futures, down a quarter cent.

Cycle 61 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel slipped a quarter cent to 0.25 cent under the December heating oil screen.

Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel was steady at 2.25/1.25 cents under.

Heating oil for Cycle 61 was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR <0#P-NYH>

Prompt F4 RBOB was done later at 3.50 cents over November futures, about a quarter cent higher, traders said.

CBOB gasoline was heard done at 3.50 cents over December futures

Harbor heating oil was seen a half cent under the November futures contract for early-November barrels while low-sulfur diesel was called a cent over December futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel was talked about a quarter cent higher at 3.60 cents over December futures.

Jet fuel went for 3.50 cents a gallon, up a quarter cent a gallon.

MIDWEST <0#P-G#> <0#P-MC>

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline rose a half cent a gallon to a bid a half cent under the December RBOB gasoline futures contract and an offer a half cent over the screen.

Group Three gasoline lost some of its strength a day before the expiry of the November RBOB gasoline contract and was seen 0.75 cent a gallon lower at 4.00/5.00 cents over November RBOB gasoline futures.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel in Group Three rose a half cent a gallon to 10.50/11.00 cents over November heating oil futures in earlier trade and was later heard pegged at 10.00/10.50 cents over.

Chicago ULSD rose 2.00 cent a gallon to 9.00/9.50 cents over December futures.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)