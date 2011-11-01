* Group Three distillates scale back gains

* Harbor distillates weaken on warmer weather

* Harbor gasoline firms, while Gulf gasoline weakens

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Tight inventories in the Chicago area as a result of strong harvest demand boosted the market for Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel Tuesday, even as futures markets tumbled, traders said.

ULSD differentials rose 1.25 cents a gallon to trade at 10.00/11.00 cents over the New York Mercantile Exchange's December heating oil futures contract.

The market strength, however, did not carry into the Group Three region, as the distillate markets there scaled down recent gains after trade moved to the December futures contract. ULSD was seen at 8.00/8.50 cents over December futures.

Marathon Petroleum ( MPC.N ) restarted a crude unit at its 212,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, but said the alkylation unit there is still offline for routine maintenance. [ID:nWNAB7159]

BP Plc ( BP.N ) ( BP.L ) also started a planned turnaround on a crude distillation unit at its 405,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery. [ID:nWEN0214]

In the New York Harbor, moderate temperatures following the weekend snowstorm served to undercut recent strength in the heating fuels markets, with November heating oil, low sulfur diesel, ULSD and kerosene each losing between 0.25 and 0.50 cent in differential value.

The Harbor gasoline markets firmed on the back of Gulf Coast strength, with RBOB differentials to the NYMEX December RBOB contract gaining nearly 1.00 cent per gallon and other grades moving in similar fashion.

On the Gulf Coast, M4 gasoline differentials slipped half a cent to a bid-offer spread of 1.75/1.25 cents under as traders focused on a new cycle. Differentials for the previous cycle spiked nearly 2.75 cents on a pipeline scheduling deadline.

U.S. GULF COAST

Newly prompt Cycle 62 M4 gasoline was seen done at 1.25, 1.35 and 1.50 cents under December RBOB futures, down half a cent.

Cycle 61 61-grade ultra-low sulfur diesel was pegged at a quarter cent under the December heating oil screen, down 0.25 cent.

Scheduling Cycle 61 54-grade jet fuel was seen done at 1.00 and 1.25 cents under, down a quarter cent.

Scheduling Cycle 61 heating oil was flat at 4.25/3.75 cents under.

NEW YORK HARBOR

Prompt F5 RBOB was done at 5.50 and 6.00 cents over and was pegged at either side of 6.00 cent over, up 1.00 cent on the day. F5 RBOB for delivery by Nov. 10 was done at 3.75 cents over and was talked at 3.50/4.00 cents over.

Ratable November F5 RBOB were edged up and were pegged at 2.00/2.50 cents cents over.

Prompt V4 premium conventional gasoline was offered at 24.00 cents over, seeking a buyer, while prompt H4 premium RBOB was offered at 23.00 cents over.

Harbor heating oil was talked at 1.00/0.50 cents under, a quarter cent weaker than Monday's settlement as temperatures in the Northeastern U.S. moderated. Low sulfur diesel was called 1.00/1.50 cents over, down a quarter cent.

ULSD was done at 3.75 cents under and was offered at 3.35 cents under, with bidders still seen at the 3.35 cent under level.

Jet fuel was talked at 3.25/3.75 cents over, unchanged on the day. Prompt kerosene was pegged slightly weaker at either side of 9.00 cents over.

MIDWEST

Cycle 1 Chicago gasoline was talked within its established range oft 1.50/0.75 cents under. Group Three gasoline was seen pegged at 4.00/5.00 cents over.

Chicago ULSD rose 1.25 cents to 10.00/11.00 cents over and Group Three ULSD was seen at 8.00/8.50 cents over.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Selam Gebrekidan in New York and Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)